US to climate summit: American big steps won’t be repealed
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won’t shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate...
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden’s agenda for two more years. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s towering and plainspoken lieutenant governor, who became a progressive hero as mayor of a downtrodden steel town, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity who had just moved to the presidential battleground state to run for Senate. Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy, in which the tattooed and hoodie-wearing candidate sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected it, even as he ran on a progressive platform. “And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman, 53, told a cheering crowd early Wednesday at a concert venue in Pittsburgh. “We jammed them up. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.”
M&S warns of ‘more challenging 2024’; Made.com enters administration – business live
Marks & Spencer sees ‘gathering storm,’ as markets await US mid-term election results
Stock futures trade mixed as election results are tallied
Stock futures were mixed in the early hours of Wednesday as markets watched and reacted to Election Day results.
Election officials say results may be delayed amid race for party control
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Congressional races across the country will decide the balance of power in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. However, officials say voters may not find out who the winner is in key races on election night or which party will win control of Congress — noting the delay is normal and necessary to ensure all votes are carefully counted.
A confusing night of contradictory election info, with Trump claiming credit if GOP wins
As for what both sides are billing as the most important election of our lifetimes, it was a whole lot of “too early to call” in the early hours.
U.S. Senate control too close to call as multiple states grapple with tight vote counts
WASHINGTON — Control of the U.S. Senate remained unclear early Wednesday as races in a handful of swing states in the midterm elections were still too close to call, and it appeared it might be days — or even weeks — before a final result was known. But Democrats flipped the open Pennsylvania Senate seat, […] The post U.S. Senate control too close to call as multiple states grapple with tight vote counts appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Election reaction, Disney slips and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know
The balance of power is till being decided early Wednesday however there were major victories by Ron DeSantis, John Fetterman and J.D. Vance.
Republican Tim Walberg wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan’s 5th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Tim Walberg wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan’s 5th Congressional District.
The Red Whimper And 4 Other Takeaways From Election Night
The “red wave” never materialized for Republicans as Donald Trump-endorsed candidates floundered across the country.
Slotkin wins re-election in new 7th Congressional District, AP projects
Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin will stay in Congress, defeating Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett is a close race for Michigan's new 7th Congressional District.
Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy Insists GOP Will Retake House
The top House Republican ignored surprise Democratic victories across the country in a brief speech to supporters at an election party in D.C.
Two races in Washington state could tip scales in Congress
SEATTLE (AP) — With control of Congress potentially hanging in the balance, Democratic candidates took early leads Tuesday night in two key races in Washington state. But the state’s vote-by-mail system means final results likely won’t be known for days. In the 8th Congressional District in central Washington, incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier faced a challenge from Republican Matt Larkin. In the 3rd District in the southwestern part of the state, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was up against Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent, who edged out incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the state’s top two primary. Both races were too early to call. Herrera Beutler was among those targeted by former President Donald Trump for her impeachment vote following the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Oil prices dip on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries
SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower as industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on worries a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand.
Rosendale wins reelection in Montana US House race
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican Matt Rosendale won a second term in the U.S. House on Tuesday as he fended off a pair of challengers in the race for a newly drawn district representing the eastern portion of the state. The race for the other newly-drawn U.S. House district where President Donald Trump’s former interior secretary, Republican Ryan Zinke, was vying for the seat was too early to call Tuesday night. Rosendale and Zinke are trying to extend the recent GOP dominance in the state. Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994. Over the past decade, voters swept Democrats from almost every statewide elected office, except for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is up for re-election in 2024. After the eastern district was called for Rosendale shortly after midnight, he said the results reflected concern among voters about high energy costs, a shaky economy and rising crime that the lawmaker blamed on lax border security.
