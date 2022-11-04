60 thrill-seekers rappel down 26-story Galleria hotel, raise upwards of $90,000 for fundraiser

In an effort to support a good cause, 60 thrill-seeker rappelled down the side of a 26-story building in the Houston Galleria on Friday.

Through "Rappel for a Reason," campaign managers said they were able to raise more than $1,500 with each participant, totaling to more than $90,000, that will go towards the United Way fundraiser that aims to help struggling families.

Rappelling is the act of descending down surface by using a doubled rope, coiled around the body, and fixed at a higher point. In this case, the 60 participants went down the side of the DoubleTree Hotel.

Those who wanted to support the cause but didn't want to make the 26-story decent were also given an opportunity to participate with an "on the ground party."