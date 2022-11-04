Read full article on original website
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
US to climate summit: American big steps won't be repealed
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won't shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top...
Midterms 2022: Georgia, Arizona, Nevada & Wisconsin Senate Seats Too Close To Call; Control Of Congress Undecided As Dems Defy Expectations — Update
UPDATE, 11:46 PM PT: After all the rallies, all the ads, all the mudslinging, all the polls and predictions, and all the money, the overall results of the 2022 Midterm elections are up in the air heading towards the midnight hour. With Senate seats in Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, & once again pivotal Georgia too close to call, and GOP hopes of a red wave in at least the House of Representatives dissipating, no one really knows who will hold the balance of power in Congress next year. Even with a December 6 runoff between incumbent Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger...
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden’s agenda for two more years. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s towering and plainspoken lieutenant governor, who became a progressive hero as mayor of a downtrodden steel town, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity who had just moved to the presidential battleground state to run for Senate. Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy, in which the tattooed and hoodie-wearing candidate sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected it, even as he ran on a progressive platform. “And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman, 53, told a cheering crowd early Wednesday at a concert venue in Pittsburgh. “We jammed them up. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.”
When could student loan borrowers know if they’re actually getting relief?
(The Hill) – Millions of student loan borrowers find themselves on tenterhooks, waiting to see if they will actually get the relief proposed by President Biden as challenges to his debt forgiveness plan work their way through the courts. The Biden administration opened up student loan forgiveness applications last...
M&S warns of ‘more challenging 2024’; Made.com enters administration – business live
Marks & Spencer sees ‘gathering storm,’ as markets await US mid-term election results
Democrat trying to flip southern New Mexico congressional district blue
The Democratic-controlled state legislature last year redrew the boundaries of a district that has remained in the hands of Republicans 18 of the past 22 years. The district now includes less of southeastern New Mexico and more of the Albuquerque suburbs.
KRQE News 13
Liz Cheney makes waves on her way out of Congress
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is going out with a bang, ramping up her attacks on the pro-Trump forces in her own party with a highly public exit tour designed to prevent the same GOP leaders she once embraced from winning power next year. The Wyoming conservative was clobbered in her...
A confusing night of contradictory election info, with Trump claiming credit if GOP wins
As for what both sides are billing as the most important election of our lifetimes, it was a whole lot of “too early to call” in the early hours.
Where’s the red wave? Five key takeaways from the US midterms
Democrats appear to have surprised even themselves, though a Republican majority in the House seems likely
Election reaction, Disney slips and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know
The balance of power is till being decided early Wednesday however there were major victories by Ron DeSantis, John Fetterman and J.D. Vance.
KRQE News 13
Trump lawyer tells DeSantis to ‘stay in Florida’
A lawyer for former President Trump sent a public message to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday, telling him to stay in his own state instead of running for president. “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” said New Jersey attorney Alina Habba at a Trump rally in Dayton, Ohio, referring to the former president’s endorsement of the governor.
Republican Tim Walberg wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan’s 5th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Tim Walberg wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan’s 5th Congressional District.
KRQE News 13
Lawmakers say EU isn’t tackling phone surveillance scandal
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament’s inquiry committee investigating the use of surveillance spyware by the bloc’s governments said Tuesday the EU’s executive arm and member countries are failing to properly tackle a surveillance scandal that has targeted opposition politicians and journalists. In a draft report...
Seoul: N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea
North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday, extending a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets last week
Rosendale wins reelection in Montana US House race
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican Matt Rosendale won a second term in the U.S. House on Tuesday as he fended off a pair of challengers in the race for a newly drawn district representing the eastern portion of the state. The race for the other newly-drawn U.S. House district where President Donald Trump’s former interior secretary, Republican Ryan Zinke, was vying for the seat was too early to call Tuesday night. Rosendale and Zinke are trying to extend the recent GOP dominance in the state. Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994. Over the past decade, voters swept Democrats from almost every statewide elected office, except for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is up for re-election in 2024. After the eastern district was called for Rosendale shortly after midnight, he said the results reflected concern among voters about high energy costs, a shaky economy and rising crime that the lawmaker blamed on lax border security.
