3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston

A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
FanSided

Chaim Bloom hinted at hesitance to join Red Sox in surprising comment

When Chaim Bloom was hired as Dave Dombrowski‘s successor in November 2019, it’s fair to say that Red Sox Nation was a bit concerned about the change in leadership. After all, Dombrowski, who just took the Philadelphia Phillies from the longest playoff appearance drought in the National League to Game 6 of the World Series, built a Boston Red Sox team that won a franchise-record 108 regular-season games in 2018 and their fourth championship in fifteen years. That’s the good stuff. Bloom, on the other hand, made his bones in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, a notoriously frugal club that often seems to prioritize prospects over postseason runs.
NBC Sports

Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies

It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
NBC Sports

Here are Red Sox' odds for No. 1 pick in 2023 MLB Draft

Major League Baseball on Monday announced its plans for the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery set to take place on Dec. 6. The lottery was implemented as part of the 2022 collective-bargaining agreement to discourage clubs from tanking. Previously, the first overall pick would be given to the team with the worst record. Going forward, the order of the top six picks will be determined by lottery rather than the reverse order of the previous year’s standings. The lottery will take place at the Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif.
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To The World Series Result

Erin Andrews is mostly known for her football coverage, but she has a pretty strong baseball connection, too. The Fox Sports sideline reporter used to call some major baseball events for Fox Sports. This weekend, she shared her reaction to the Houston Astros defeating the Philadelphia Phillies. "Awww Dusty Baker....
CBS Boston

Xander Bogaerts officially opts out of contract, becomes free agent

BOSTON -- To the surprise of nobody, Xander Bogaerts has officially opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop is now a free agent.Bogaerts signed an extension with Boston in April of 2019, one that paid him $20 million annually from 2020-25, with an option year for 2026. That contract, though, had an opt-out clause following the 2022 season. And with Bogaerts playing at an All-Star level in three of the past few years, he has chosen to opt out and head into the open market.Bogaerts hit .307 with an .833 OPS last season, hitting 15 home runs with 73 RBIs. He was also a Gold Glove finalist for the first time in his career.Originally signed by the Red Sox as a 16-year-old, Bogaerts has spent his entire professional career in the Red Sox system. He expressed a desire to renegotiate his contract last offseason, but he indicated at the start of the year that a new deal was nowhere close to happening with Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office.
NESN

Red Sox Reportedly Decline Club Option For James Paxton

The Boston Red Sox reportedly declined James Paxton’s club option, but the left-handed pitcher’s tenure with the organization might not be over just yet. According to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and The Athletic’s Chad Jennings, the Red Sox will not pick up Paxton’s two-year, $26 million option. That will now put the ball in Paxton’s court as the 34-year-old has a one-year, $4 million player option for 2023 he can exercise with the Red Sox or he could test free agency.
NESN

MLB Announces Plans For First Draft Lottery; Where Red Sox’s Odds Stand

For years the NBA and NHL have decided who gets the No. 1 overall pick in the draft through a lottery, and Major League Baseball will do the same in 2023. The change in the draft system was instituted in the 2022 collective-bargaining agreement. It was made to discourage clubs from tanking. In previous years, the Nationals would have been guaranteed the No. 1 pick due to having the worst record in the 2022 regular season, but that will no longer be the case.
MLB

Watch top prospects in Fall League, LIDOM

Although Major League Baseball's offseason has officially begun, you can keep an eye on rising stars from all 30 teams on MLB.TV and MLB.com throughout the fall. Arizona Fall League games stream FREE, and MLB.TV subscribers can watch every single Dominican Winter League (aka LIDOM -- Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana) game. Both circuits are chock full of MLB Pipeline's top-ranked prospects, with the AFL a developmental showcase and LIDOM a hyper-competitive international league stocked with rising talent and veteran players -- including some with MLB experience.
NESN

Chaim Bloom Reaffirms Xander Bogaerts Is Red Sox’s Preferred Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts opted out of his contract and became a free agent Monday, but the Red Sox still have the opportunity to re-sign the shortstop. Bogaerts had three years and $60 million remaining on his deal, which also included an option for 2026 that would have vested with 535 plate appearances in 2025. That’s a significant amount of money, but Bogaerts’ continued production since signing the six-year extension in April 2019 made opting out inevitable. The 30-year-old stands to land a more lucrative contract in free agency, either with Boston or with another franchise.
NESN

Red Sox’s Triston Casas Likely Won’t Return To Dominican Winter League

Triston Casas, once again, will lose some playing time due to an injury. The Boston Red Sox first baseman, who made his long-awaited Major League Baseball debut in 2022, was playing in the Dominican Winter League this offseason. Casas suffered a knee injury that didn’t worry anyone on the staff, but he since has returned home.
NJ.com

Yankees have 3 prospects at Double-A Somerset named Eastern League All-Stars

The New York Yankees organization is proving to have depth of talent. On Tuesday, MiLB announced the 2022 All-Stars and award winners, and three Somerset Patriots have been named 2022 Eastern League All-Stars: outfielder Elijah Dunham, right-hander Carson Coleman and infielder Andres Chaparro. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
NESN

NESN

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

