Why we Tennessee workers are voting yes on Amendment 1 | Opinion

By Tad Franklin and Suzanne Heneghan
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5hkf_0izBesa300
  • Tad Franklin and Suzanne Heneghan work for Vireo Systems, a holistic pet and people product manufacturer based in Nashville.

On Tuesday, Tennessee voters have key votes to cast on four constitutional amendments, including Amendment 1, which would enshrine Right-To-Work in Tennessee’s constitution.

First, it’s important to fully understand what Right-to-Work is. Our right-to-work law, which Tennessee first adopted in 1947, gives workers the freedom to decide for themselves whether or not they want to join a union in their workplace.

Of course, there are pros and cons to being part of a union, depending on where you work and who you ask. But that’s not what the right-to-work law is about. In fact, right-to-work is truly neutral on unions and that’s why preserving it is so important for Tennessee because it protects and expands rights and options for workers.

Pro-union individuals and organizations claim right-to-work disenfranchises the worker or is "anti-union," but that is simply a false narrative to protect their own interests, and shows little concern for the individual thoughts, rights, and wallet of the average Tennessee worker.

The fact is right-to-work laws protect all worker’s rights by giving them the right to decide whether or not they want to join a union and pay dues.

Some employees may choose not to join a union because they don't want to pay unions that may be using that money to fund political campaigns and other projects with which they don't agree. Others simply don’t want 5% of each paycheck going toward a union for which they see no personal benefit.

Joining or not joining a union is a unique decision based on individual circumstance, and right-to-work protects that decision.

Right-to-work has been protecting workers rights in Tennessee for 75 years. Unfortunately, right now, some in our nation’s capital are talking about taking away protections and banning Tennessee’s and other state’s right-to-work laws.

If they are successful, Tennessee workers could be forced to pay union dues even if they don’t want to be a member of a union.

Most Tennessee workers like us want to keep the right to make this decision for themselves. It’s imperative we enshrine Right-To-Work in Tennessee’s constitution.

On Election Day, please don’t skip the constitutional amendments. Join us in voting “Yes” on Amendment 1.

Mademoiselle
3d ago

What is wrong with people deciding on their own whether they join a Union or not? This isn’t something that should be forced to accept when you are offered a position.

14
David Voyles
3d ago

we have the right to work. already, do you want your employers to be able to fire you just to hire cheaper employees( illegal immigrants). vote no on amendment 1.

12
Casey Cloer
4d ago

absolutely correct! I was a part of the union for about 15 or 16 years and I worked at the place for almost 20. at first I was against the Union and thought I would give it a try because they were conservative among the leadership. I became a Union steward and then later on a member of the executive board of the Union. everything was pretty okay we kept fighting for equality for everyone. our Union join the steelworkers Union and then everything went to pot. we started having money taken out of our overtime as well as regular pay and every year a large donation was made to the Democratic party even though the majority of us didn't want that to happen. then if you are not a member of The click or core group of the local union you were pretty much on your own if anything happened.

17
