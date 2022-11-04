Fire that damaged Normal Heights office building considered suspicious

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Arson investigators are looking into what sparked a fire that damaged an office building in San Diego’s Normal Heights area Friday morning.

The fire at the unoccupied two-story structure in the 3200 block of El Cajon Boulevard was reported just before 7 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took responding firefighters about 20 minutes to knock down the blaze, and crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading from the outside of the building to the inside.

According to SDFD, three of the 10 offices in the building were damaged by the fire. The first floor sustained water damage.

SDFD officials said the fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to the building and an estimated $10,000 in damage to contents.

The Metro Arson Strike Team deemed the fire suspicious, but no additional details on the investigation were released.

No injuries were reported.