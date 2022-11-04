ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Robin Zabiegalski: Vermont offers excellent trans health care, unless you’re fat

I’ve lost and regained more than 50 pounds several times in my life due to eating disorders. The only way I was ever able to stay thin was through starvation and compulsive exercise. When I finally got treatment for anorexia and exercise bulimia, I got fat, and I’ve stayed fat. Read the story on VTDigger here: Robin Zabiegalski: Vermont offers excellent trans health care, unless you’re fat.
Vermont education's poor results

Vermont’s 2022 test scores are out and if the Vermont education establishment was a private business, it would be shut down. In fourth grade reading, fourth-grade math, and eighth-grade reading, fewer than 35% of students tested “proficient” or above. In eighth-grade math, a mere 27% tested “proficient” or above.
Mike Pieciak elected Vermont’s next treasurer

Pieciak is set to become the first openly LGBTQ+ person to lead the office, which oversees the state’s investments, manages its debt and cash flow, issues bonds and administers three public pension systems. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Pieciak elected Vermont’s next treasurer.
Solution seeks a problem

The push by gun control advocates for town-level gun control is a bad solution looking for a problem that does not exist. Vermont has a very high gun ownership rate and a very low gun crime rate, both absolute and per capita. Gun laws just make it harder for law-abiding citizens and do nothing to stop criminals.
Why is Phil Scott ignoring health care costs?

Health care costs are rising much faster than the cost of living. One-third of Vermonters are underinsured. There are far too many heartbreaking stories of Vermonters being ruined by out-of-control medical bills. Who hasn’t had that shock from receiving a medical bill that was way more expensive than you thought...
Susan Culp: There goes Vermont, wasting taxpayer money again

After getting $5 million in taxpayer money for renovations, Becket/VPI will also be contracting with the state to operate this facility for six individuals for approximately $3.9 million per year. That translates to $1,774 per bed per night every single day, whether it’s occupied or not. Read the story on VTDigger here: Susan Culp: There goes Vermont, wasting taxpayer money again.
