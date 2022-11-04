Read full article on original website
Related
Robin Zabiegalski: Vermont offers excellent trans health care, unless you’re fat
I’ve lost and regained more than 50 pounds several times in my life due to eating disorders. The only way I was ever able to stay thin was through starvation and compulsive exercise. When I finally got treatment for anorexia and exercise bulimia, I got fat, and I’ve stayed fat. Read the story on VTDigger here: Robin Zabiegalski: Vermont offers excellent trans health care, unless you’re fat.
77 Questions: A student's view of Vermont's flexible pathways
The Underground Workshop's collaborative reporting project for this school year will collect students' experiences of Act 77: flexible pathways and proficiency-based learning. Read the story on VTDigger here: 77 Questions: A student's view of Vermont's flexible pathways.
Bill Schubart: Vermont needs a new model for its health care system
Education, prevention and serious regulation of pharma and the chemical and industrial food industries — that’s the only way to reduce the chronic diseases that drive so much health care expense now. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Vermont needs a new model for its health care system.
Vermont becomes the 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution
Article 22, also known as Proposal 5, will guarantee the right to “personal reproductive autonomy.” Poll after poll has shown strong support in Vermont for abortion rights generally as well as for the ballot initiative in question. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont becomes the 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution.
Grace Oedel: Care, justice for farmworkers are critical for agricultural economy
How will we ensure that the future will be just — and fed? How will we stand for both farmers and farm workers for our state to be a place where agriculture can flourish? Read the story on VTDigger here: Grace Oedel: Care, justice for farmworkers are critical for agricultural economy .
Vermont voters pass constitutional amendment explicitly prohibiting slavery
Partial results released Tuesday night by the Secretary of State’s Office showed supporters of Proposal 2 outnumbering opponents 82%-11%. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont voters pass constitutional amendment explicitly prohibiting slavery.
VTDigger
Vermont education's poor results
Vermont’s 2022 test scores are out and if the Vermont education establishment was a private business, it would be shut down. In fourth grade reading, fourth-grade math, and eighth-grade reading, fewer than 35% of students tested “proficient” or above. In eighth-grade math, a mere 27% tested “proficient” or above.
Mike Pieciak elected Vermont’s next treasurer
Pieciak is set to become the first openly LGBTQ+ person to lead the office, which oversees the state’s investments, manages its debt and cash flow, issues bonds and administers three public pension systems. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Pieciak elected Vermont’s next treasurer.
Charity Clark wins race to become Vermont’s attorney general
Clark defeated first-time Republican candidate Mike Tagliavia to become the first woman elected attorney general in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Charity Clark wins race to become Vermont’s attorney general.
Vermonters vote in the historic 2022 general election
Voting concludes Tuesday in an election that will decide the future of Vermont’s congressional representation and could lead to changes to the state constitution. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters vote in the historic 2022 general election.
Vermont House results: Legislative balance of power hinges on key races
Democrats and Progressives need a combined 100 seats to win a supermajority in the House — and reliably override vetoes. Republicans have been aiming to secure 51 seats so they can sustain vetoes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont House results: Legislative balance of power hinges on key races.
VTDigger
Solution seeks a problem
The push by gun control advocates for town-level gun control is a bad solution looking for a problem that does not exist. Vermont has a very high gun ownership rate and a very low gun crime rate, both absolute and per capita. Gun laws just make it harder for law-abiding citizens and do nothing to stop criminals.
VTDigger
Why is Phil Scott ignoring health care costs?
Health care costs are rising much faster than the cost of living. One-third of Vermonters are underinsured. There are far too many heartbreaking stories of Vermonters being ruined by out-of-control medical bills. Who hasn’t had that shock from receiving a medical bill that was way more expensive than you thought...
Susan Culp: There goes Vermont, wasting taxpayer money again
After getting $5 million in taxpayer money for renovations, Becket/VPI will also be contracting with the state to operate this facility for six individuals for approximately $3.9 million per year. That translates to $1,774 per bed per night every single day, whether it’s occupied or not. Read the story on VTDigger here: Susan Culp: There goes Vermont, wasting taxpayer money again.
David Zuckerman wins a 2nd round as lieutenant governor
The Progressive/Democrat held the same office for two terms before vacating the seat in 2020 to run for governor. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Zuckerman wins a 2nd round as lieutenant governor.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know.
Vermonters are voting on federal, state and local races, plus two proposed constitutional amendments. Read the story on VTDigger here: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know..
Nearly 170,000 early ballots cast in Vermont’s general election
This year’s early voting tally is more than half of the total votes cast during the last midterm election in 2018. Voting is set to conclude when polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nearly 170,000 early ballots cast in Vermont’s general election.
Comments / 0