After getting $5 million in taxpayer money for renovations, Becket/VPI will also be contracting with the state to operate this facility for six individuals for approximately $3.9 million per year. That translates to $1,774 per bed per night every single day, whether it’s occupied or not. Read the story on VTDigger here: Susan Culp: There goes Vermont, wasting taxpayer money again.

NEWBURY, VT ・ 20 HOURS AGO