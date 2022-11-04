ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, TX

Plains football nabs final playoff berth with last-minute win over Smyer

By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEK7X_0izBeSpH00

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

DISTRICT 4-2A DIVISION II

PLAINS 37, SMYER 36

PLAINS — Adrian Contreras caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Vargas with 33 seconds remaining to lift the Cowboys to a one-point victory. The score capped Plains' comeback after trailing 36-25 with 7:01 to go.

It was a back-and-forth affair, as the teams traded scoring runs of 19 and 30 points. The Cowboys built a 25-6 late in the first half before Smyer responded with 30 unanswered. Plains scored two TDs in the final 5:17 of the game to end the Thursday afternoon contest at Cowboy Stadium. The regular season finale was rescheduled to accommodate Plains' cross country team, which went on to win the state championship Friday.

What this game means: The Cowboys (4-6 overall, 2-3 district) clinched the district's final playoff berth, eliminating Smyer in the process. Plains has reached the playoffs in three consecutive years and matched last season's win total. The Cowboys have made the postseason in four of five years under coach Mike Martinez.

Thursday's highlights: Contreras, lined up in the slot, got away from a linebacker on an out route to snag the deciding TD on third-and-goal. The senior traveled to Round Rock shortly after the game for the state cross country meet, where he finished 34th.

The game-winning drive was set up by a punt deflection by Alan Gallegos that caused a 15-yard kick. Gallegos also made a tackle on the final kickoff to stop a long return at the Smyer 44-yard line.

Thursday's stars: Contreras finished with eight catches for 150 yards and two TDs, including a 65-yarder. He also ran for a score. Vargas was 25-of-38 passing for five TDs and an interception, adding 85 yards on the ground. Smyer's Shawn Barrett caught four passes for 140 yards and three TDs. He had a 96-yard scoring grab after Peyton Casillas found Barrett on a broken play.

Plains coach Mike Martinez: "I've been proud of a lot of teams, but we've never really been down two scores with five minutes to go and playoffs on the line. We were today, and they answered the call. They answered the bell. We weren't playing good, and something lit up in them. They just took over and they did what they were supposed to do the whole game."

Up next: Plains will face the District 3-2A D-II champion, which will be decided Friday night between Sudan and Ralls. In consecutive weeks, the Cowboys lost 35-14 to Ralls and 56-12 to Sudan in late September.

DISTRICT 4-2A DIVISION II

Plains 37, Smyer 36

Smyer 6 8 16 6 — 36

Plains 6 19 0 12 — 37

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

PLA — Adrian Contreras 3 run (run failed), 3:49

SMY — Preston Moore 30 run (run failed), 2:25

Second quarter

PLA — Riley Guetersloh 19 pass from Tyler Vargas (pass failed), 11:52

PLA — Guetersloh 19 pass from Vargas (pass failed), 5:49

PLA — Contreras 65 pass from Vargas (Kevin Gonzalez kick), 3:12

SMY — Shawn Barrett 7 pass from Peyton Casillas (Moore run), 1:55

Third quarter

SMY — Cody Armes 27 pass from Casillas (Christian Charles run), 9:23

SMY — Barrett 96 pass from Casillas (Ben Steele run), 3:54

Fourth quarter

SMY — Barrett 11 pass from Casillas (run failed), 7:01

PLA — Gavin Broome 9 pass from Vargas (pass failed), 5:17

PLA — Contreras 7 pass from Vargas (pass failed), 0:33

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: (S) 13; (P) 23

Rushes-Yards: (S) 27-123; (P) 32-151

Passing: (S) 222; (P) 334

Comp-Att-Int: (S) 9-23-2; (P) 25-39-1

Punts-Avg: (S) 5-23; (P) 2-31.5

Fumbles-Lost: (S) 0-0; (P) 3-1

Penalties-Yards: (S) 7-59; (P) 8-71

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Smyer, Preston Moore 9-69, Christian Charles 5-26, Shawn Barrett 7-14, Peyton Casillas 4-11, Ben Steele 2-3. Plains, Tyler Vargas 14-85, Kyeson Cox 11-81, Baltazar Castillo 2-2, Adrian Contreras 3-1, Team 2-(-18).

PASSING: Smyer, Casillas 9-23-2—222. Plains, Vargas 25-38-1—334.

RECEIVING: Smyer, Barrett 4-140, Landon Polk 2-32, Cody Armes 1-27, Moore 1-13, Drew Overstreet 1-10. Plains, Contreras 8-150, Fermin Luna 5-63, Cox 5-32, Riley Guetersloh 4-63, Gavin Broome 3-26.

RECORDS: Smyer 2-8, 1-4; Plains 4-6, 2-3.

Comments / 0

Related
stakingtheplains.com

Post Game Thoughts: Texas Tech 73, Northwestern State 49

For me, it was without question Daniel Batcho. 10 points, 10 rebounds, 3 offensive, 4 assists, 1 turnover, and a steal. Just affected the game in so many ways and dominated the paint on the glass and on offense. The Motion:. Nice little debut for this team. The spread was...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lady Raiders win season opener

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Powered by an epic 22-3 second quarter and a 38-8 run, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders downed Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 69-49 Tuesday, in front of a strong crowd on opening night of the college basketball season. Texas Tech (1-0) was led by a trio of...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Football Playoff pairing info for Area High School Teams available

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playoff Football is here!. Fifty Area Teams are in the Postseason and 50 Area High School Football Teams are in the playoffs. KCBD’s The End Zone will have coverage Thursday, Friday & Saturday. BEST of Luck to All of Our Teams!. 6A. El Paso Eastlake...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big 12 exercises six-day window for Texas Tech – Iowa State

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 has decided to use the six-day window for game time selections for all Nov. 19 games including Texas Tech at Iowa State. The conference announced on Monday that the start time and network designation for the games will be made after this Saturday’s games have concluded. Texas Tech is […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lubbock, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Plainview High School basketball team will have a game with Coronado High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s First Multi-Bay Indoor Golf Facility Sets Opening Date

Back in June, I told you about a new golf place coming you can play all year round. Y'all have been patiently waiting and it is now time to check them out. The new indoor golf facility called Texas Wedge will change how Lubbock golfs. No matter the temperature, rain or wind outside, Texas Wedge will have climate-controlled golf.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Hard freeze ahead for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temperatures highlight weather the next couple of days across the South Plains. A hard freeze, however, will follow. Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible through this morning under an overcast sky. There will be breaks in the overcast this afternoon, which will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs will be in the 70s, about five to ten degrees above average for the time of year.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Is Still Tornado Country

Believe it or not, tornados are a threat in the Hub City. The question, "Does Lubbock get tornadoes?" is frequently asked online. It's my guess the question is asked by people considering moving here for employment or school. Of course, the town was ripped apart on May 11th, 1970, and I don't know how people can imagine something like that is a "one and done".
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date

Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
LUBBOCK, TX
B93

The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon

Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
LULING, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy