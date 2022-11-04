ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

The Independent

Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?

This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
OREGON STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College

Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Are You Breaking Idaho Law By Sleeping In Your Car?

Are you living life on the edge by sleeping in your car? Well, it depends on where you want to take a nap or sleep for the night! Now, why would anyone want to sleep in their car? First and foremost, we have the obvious reason being that anyone of us could get sleepy behind the wheel while on a long trip. Or, perhaps you've had too much to drink and want to "do the safe thing" and sleep in your car? OR! Maybe you're in the dog house at home and need a place to crash.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Hunters Frustrated With Record-Breaking Idaho Elk Kill on High Fence Ranch

Some serious issues have arisen with avid hunters in Idaho after a potential record-breaking elk was shot. The main issue is how the elk was killed. The elk was killed on a ranch in Idaho and not in the wild, Idaho’s KEZJ reports. According to reports, the massive bull was shot at Broadmouth Canyon Ranch on a fenced hunting trip. The hunt was purchased for Brian Dhooghe’s birthday, and he ended up being the one who took the animal down.
IDAHO STATE
Red Tricycle Seattle

This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families

A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Braces For Bundy Republican Political Tsunami

After logging thousands of miles on Idaho highways, meeting Idahoans at hundreds of town hall meetings, and endless media interviews, Idahoans will decide who will be the state's next governor Tuesday. Does anyone know who is the Democrat running for governor in Idaho? In years past, Democrats would feel a...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Bundy campaign fined $250 by Idaho Secretary of State for ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

Correction: The donation total from Jerry Jones to Ammon Bundy has been updated and is less than the total that was reflected in the Idaho Secretary of State’s Sunshine system earlier this week.  The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has imposed a fine of $250 and instructed Ammon Bundy’s gubernatorial campaign staff to add the […] The post Bundy campaign fined $250 by Idaho Secretary of State for ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

California voters reject tax on rich for more electric cars

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s wealthiest residents won’t see a tax increase after voters rejected a measure Tuesday that would have boosted rates on incomes above $2 million to help put more electric cars on the roads. Proposition 30′s defeat marks a win for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who campaigned against it despite his administration’s moves to ban the sale of most new gas-powered cars next decade. He branded it a taxpayer-funded giveaway to rideshare companies, which under California regulations must ensure nearly all trips booked through their services are zero-emission by 2030. The rideshare company Lyft supplied most of the “yes” campaign’s funding. “California voters decisively rejected this poorly crafted and unnecessary tax hike,” the “no” campaign said in a statement. “The fact is Proposition 30 was a solution to an issue the state is already addressing.” Newsom, who handily won a second term, did not immediately comment on the measure’s defeat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Biggest Spenders Are Winning Battles Over 4 Of California’s 7 Ballot Measures

In a boon for local stations, TV ads for California’s seven ballot measures were ubiquitous, and four of the campaigns that outraised their opponents are winning. Altogether, proponents and opponents raised nearly $650 million to support their causes, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Opponents of Prop 27, which would have allowed online and mobile sports wagering outside tribal lands, raised the most money – over $214 million – and are on track to defeat the measure, whose supporters raised $169 million. With about a third of the ballots counted, the measure is losing by a huge margin – 84%...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Recycling Today

Dow EnergyBag effort stays on track in Idaho

Global chemical and plastics firm Dow, Illinois-based Reynolds Consumer Products and California-based ByFusion have announced a new business agreement that continues their collaboration in the Boise region to what they call hard-to-recycle plastics from the landfill. Typically, the term “hard-to-recycle plastics” is referred to discarded packaging that is unwelcome in...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Army National Guard soldiers return home after tour in Middle East

Members of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s Task Force Griz of the Idaho Army National Guard were welcomed home Friday after landing in Idaho Falls. The troops had been deployed for the last year in several Middle East countries, including Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Syria and Qatar. Task Force Griz was headquartered by the Montana Army National Guard and included soldiers from the Idaho, Montana, Florida and Nevada...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

