Read full article on original website
Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Increased respiratory virus activity on the rise, especially among children
JACKSON – In a CDC Health Advisory received on Nov. 4, healthcare providers, including Northampton County Health Department, have been warned of an early and severe start to cold and flu season in the United States. Currently, North Carolina is experiencing higher-than-average levels of cases of influenza (Flu), respiratory...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Historic Powerball drawing produces 10 big wins in North Carolina
RALEIGH – The historic Powerball drawing produced 10 big wins in the state, including a $1 million prize, as North Carolinians tried their luck at winning the world’s largest jackpot. A lucky ticket sold in California won the record $2.04 billion jackpot in the drawing that was delayed...
Comments / 0