Port Saint Lucie, FL

Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
County-by-county school closures as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Palm Beach, Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Tracking Nicole: County-by-county closings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, businesses in our area are making preparations. Refer to this article to stay up to date on the latest closures county-by-county. Tri-Rail service will be suspended on Wednesday. The last northbound train (P630) will depart Miami Airport...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 counties in Florida due to Subtropical Storm Nicole. The advisory affects Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Freight train strikes, kills pedestrian in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a freight train in Delray Beach, according to police. Delray Beach Police say the accident occurred near Old Dixie Highway and SE 10th Street. SE 2nd St., SE 4th St., and SE 10th St. were closed...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach County Election Day runs smoothly

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — In Palm Beach County it was a smooth Election Day. Officials say there were no major glitches and no long lines at the polls. In West Boca Raton residents say they only waiting around 20 minutes to cast their vote. At the tabulation...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Incumbent, new face coming to Palm Beach County School Board

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA (CBS12) — UPDATE:. Marcia Andrews wins re-election for District 6 in the Palm Beach County School Board. Edwin Ferguson wins the District 7 seat. Two Palm Beach County School Board seats are up for grabs: District 6 and District 7. It comes at a time...
Possible murder-suicide in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly man and woman were found dead Saturday night. Around 6:31 p.m. deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check near Monmouth Road in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies found an elderly male and elderly woman dead from apparent gunshot wound(s).
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Dolphin Whodunit: Officers looking for thief who stole dolphin statue

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Vero Beach Police Department are dealing with a whodunit mystery after a dolphin statue was stolen from Riverside Park. Officers said the statue was taken from the northwest volleyball court on Friday morning. The police department is still looking for the thief.
VERO BEACH, FL
Mast re-elected by a large margin, defeats Robinson

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — On the Treasure Coast, incumbent Brian Mast has won another term in Congress. Congressman Brian Mast, a Republican, won by a double-digits in all three counties that are in his district — St. Lucie County, Martin County and Palm Beach County. He gave his...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

