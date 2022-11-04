Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: South Florida Water Management District preparing for impact
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, the South Florida Water Management District is bracing for impact. Even though Nicole is not expected to bring as much force as Hurricane Ian — the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) isn’t taking any chances...its preparing for the worst.
cbs12.com
County-by-county school closures as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Palm Beach, Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the...
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: County-by-county closings
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, businesses in our area are making preparations. Refer to this article to stay up to date on the latest closures county-by-county. Tri-Rail service will be suspended on Wednesday. The last northbound train (P630) will depart Miami Airport...
cbs12.com
PBC officials say polls will remain open in light of Subtropical Storm Nicole
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County officials held a news conference providing updates for Subtropical Storm Nicole as it gets closer to South Florida. On Monday morning, a hurricane watch went into effect for Palm Beach County. Local officials spoke at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach at 5:45 p.m.
cbs12.com
Police: 3 West Palm Beach girls missing from home in planned runaway
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three girls ran away together from their West Palm Beach homes on Monday. Detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department are trying to find them. Star Ulloa, 13, Savannah Dodd, 14, and Harlett Urbina, 12 were all last seen on Nov. 7.
cbs12.com
Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
cbs12.com
DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 counties in Florida due to Subtropical Storm Nicole. The advisory affects Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and...
cbs12.com
Sandi tree preparations begin for Holiday In Paradise display
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — In just hours, the City of West Palm Beach is going to begin brining the holidays back to downtown! We're talking about Sandi tree and all the family fun that comes with it!. Starting Monday, the Great Lawn will be transformed for the...
cbs12.com
PBC: Animal shelter at critical capacity, desperately seeking help from community
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Th Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is seeking help from the community since they have hundreds of animals and are understaffed. The shelter took in 28 dogs on Saturday from places where they were being neglected and now have 350 animals in the shelter.
cbs12.com
Freight train strikes, kills pedestrian in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a freight train in Delray Beach, according to police. Delray Beach Police say the accident occurred near Old Dixie Highway and SE 10th Street. SE 2nd St., SE 4th St., and SE 10th St. were closed...
cbs12.com
Woman narrowly escapes injury after making a turn onto railroad tracks in pouring rain
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman had a near miss with a Tri-Rail train Tuesday night. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the woman, driving a Lexus, attempted a turn in the pouring rain on the tracks and got stuck. Officers said incident took place at...
cbs12.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Wellington, record $2B jackpot claimed in California
WEST PALM BEACH Fla. (CBS12) — There is a winning ticket to the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in California. And the Florida Lottery is now reporting there are 26 winning tickets in Florida that can claim a piece of the record jackpot, including one in Wellington worth $1 million.
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County Election Day runs smoothly
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — In Palm Beach County it was a smooth Election Day. Officials say there were no major glitches and no long lines at the polls. In West Boca Raton residents say they only waiting around 20 minutes to cast their vote. At the tabulation...
cbs12.com
Boca Raton family sues Palm Beach County school district after Tik-Tok challenge
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boca Raton family is suing the Palm Beach County School District after a Tik-Tok challenge was performed at school injured a student. 13-year-old Josiah Garmon says at least two classmates asked him how high he could jump and when Garmon showed them, they kicked his feet out from under him.
cbs12.com
Incumbent, new face coming to Palm Beach County School Board
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA (CBS12) — UPDATE:. Marcia Andrews wins re-election for District 6 in the Palm Beach County School Board. Edwin Ferguson wins the District 7 seat. Two Palm Beach County School Board seats are up for grabs: District 6 and District 7. It comes at a time...
cbs12.com
Possible murder-suicide in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly man and woman were found dead Saturday night. Around 6:31 p.m. deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check near Monmouth Road in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies found an elderly male and elderly woman dead from apparent gunshot wound(s).
cbs12.com
Dolphin Whodunit: Officers looking for thief who stole dolphin statue
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Vero Beach Police Department are dealing with a whodunit mystery after a dolphin statue was stolen from Riverside Park. Officers said the statue was taken from the northwest volleyball court on Friday morning. The police department is still looking for the thief.
cbs12.com
Mast re-elected by a large margin, defeats Robinson
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — On the Treasure Coast, incumbent Brian Mast has won another term in Congress. Congressman Brian Mast, a Republican, won by a double-digits in all three counties that are in his district — St. Lucie County, Martin County and Palm Beach County. He gave his...
cbs12.com
Early voting encouraged before tropical weather arrives on Election Day
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections is encouraging people to take advantage of early voting before potential tropical weather moves in. Supervisor Wendy Sartori Link says there may be some tropical weather arriving in the area on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov....
