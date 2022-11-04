Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County, Christian County Report Positive Early Voting Trends
Early voting might be a newer trend in Kentucky, but it could be catching on here locally. Officials from both Trigg and Christian counties reported strong turnout trends from the weekend — a potential sign for Tuesday’s tilt. Carmen Finley, Trigg County Clerk, noted 1,381 citizens opted to...
WTVW
Following General Election results in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Daviess County on this page. You can find more statewide results on our Kentucky results page.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Judge Executive and Commissioner District 3
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and District 3 Commissioner Eddie Jones have each won their bids for reelection. With 100% of precincts reporting, Clymer has defeated Democratic challenger Gary Vander Boegh. Clymer garnered 15,597 votes, over Vander Boegh's 6,671. Incumbent Republican Eddie Jones received...
wkdzradio.com
Walker Thomas Elected to Fourth Term in Frankfort
Walker Thomas will serve a fourth term in Frankfort from the newly-drawn 8th District after defeating Democratic challenger Pam Dossett with nearly 68-percent of the vote. This district was redrawn in the 2022 General Assembly and now includes all of Caldwell County, 18 of Christian County’s 41 precincts, and seven of Trigg County’s 15 precincts.
wkdzradio.com
Knight Elected Hopkinsville Mayor Alongside All-Republican Council
A long-time local businessman defeated a Hopkinsville City Council member to win the Mayor’s office for the coming term. Republican J.R. Knight outpolled Democrat and current City Council member Alethea West 5,018 to 3,233 based on final unofficial vote totals from the Christian County Clerk’s office. Knight will...
2022 General Election results for Hopkinsville & Christian County
Christian County’s 16 voting centers closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, concluding the 2022 general election for several federal, state and local races — and two state constitutional amendments. Here are the unofficial election totals for Christian County as reported by the County Clerk’s Office. 2022 General Election...
wkdzradio.com
Allensville Woman Killed In Todd County Crash
An Allensville woman was killed in a wreck on Guthrie Road in Todd County Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say 92-year-old Maggie Andrews was northbound at the 3000 block of Guthrie Road when for an unknown reason her car entered the southbound lane and hit a truck driven by 37-year-old Rafael Olvera Perez of Louisville.
Sitting circuit judge in W. Kentucky ordered removed from office by Judicial Conduct Commission
A sitting circuit judge in Western Kentucky has been ordered removed from office by the Judicial Conduct Commission. Judge James T. Jameson had been in office since 2016, as a judge of the 42nd Circuit, which includes Marshall and Calloway counties. In their 40-page order, the Commission said it started...
Debris removal for Twin Bridges set for Nov. 9-10
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers that use the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson during their commute should expect southbound lane restrictions beginning November 9. KYTC says crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the bridge, and debris removal will begin southbound in the driving lane and will take place from 7 a.m. […]
westkentuckystar.com
High-speed pursuit in Graves County nets Paducah man
A Monday evening pursuit from Symsonia to Lowes in Graves County resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy was parked in front of Symsonia Elementary when just before 6:30 p.m someone got the deputy's attention to report a vehicle driven by someone they thought might be intoxicated.
KFVS12
High-speed police chase leads to arrest in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A high-speed chase involving a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy Monday evening leads to the arrest of a Paducah man. Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding 100 mph in a 55 zone and wanton endangerment for forcing other vehicles off the roadway.
kbsi23.com
KY man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County, IL
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Kentucky man died in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. A white truck tractor semi-trailer driven by David R. Vaughn, 41, of Fairfield, Ill. was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 52. A deer ran onto the road. Vaughn...
wevv.com
Former Daviess County judge accused of misconduct no longer on ballot
A former Daviess County, Kentucky family judge who was removed from her position after being accused of misconduct is no longer on the ballot for 2022. 44News learned Wednesday that Julia Gordon is no longer in the race for family court. The Kentucky State Board of Elections contacted the Daviess...
wpsdlocal6.com
Livingston County Schools cancels classes due to illness
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Livingston County Schools canceled classes for all schools on Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness among staff and students. The district posted the announcement on its website Sunday. School is also canceled for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
whopam.com
Bremen Strong Community Dinner coming up Tuesday
There will be a Bremen community dinner Tuesday to allow that community to come together and remember those lost nearly one year ago in the December 10 tornado. Governor Andy Beshear will be on hand at the Bremen Strong Community Center at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Eleven of the 80 people...
Several Ky. school districts closing due to spike in influenza cases
At least 14 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts will close or have non-traditional instruction in coming days due to high cases of flu.
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
wevv.com
Swearing-in ceremony held for three new officers in Madisonville
A swearing-in ceremony was held for three new officers in Madisonville, Kentucky on Monday. Officials with the city said that two new Madisonville Police Department officers and a School Resource Officer were sworn in during the ceremony in the City Council Chambers. According to the city, the new School Resource...
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seeking information about severely injured dog
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regards to an injured dog. The sheriff’s office said a severely injured Pitbull was found by a railroad worker on the tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.
