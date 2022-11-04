HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers that use the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson during their commute should expect southbound lane restrictions beginning November 9. KYTC says crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the bridge, and debris removal will begin southbound in the driving lane and will take place from 7 a.m. […]

HENDERSON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO