Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Related
WHSV
Augusta County courthouse referendum: Staunton or Verona?
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Unofficial election results show the Augusta County courthouse will likely be moving to Verona. With 30 out of 31 county precincts reporting Tuesday night, 86.34% of voters said they want to see court facilities relocate to the county. 13.66% said they want to see the courthouse...
WSET
Historic jackpot run gathers $42M for VA education, $100K ticket sold in Madison Heights
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the historic Powerball drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement. During the 41 drawings of the jackpot run that began in August and ended with the world-record $2.04 billion drawing Tuesday morning, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $42.3 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
katheats.com
The Georges in Lexington, VA
We had a lovely stay at The Georges in Lexington, Virginia last week. Here’s why you should add this boutique hotel to your Virginia travel itinerary!. The Georges is a boutique inn in Lexington, Virginia, about an hour’s drive from Charlottesville. So it’s the perfect spot for a romantic night away!
WSET
LIST: At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program coming to the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is announcing the sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program in Lynchburg and Waynesboro. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site. The food bank is an equal opportunity provider and...
News Channel Nebraska
Humboldt reviewing Lynchburg Cemetery history
FALLS CITY - Carol Glathar of Humboldt is proposing a sign and historical marker for the Lynchburg Cemetery. Glathar told county commissioners she has received funds through Thrivent to assist in the sign, which will give the name of the cemetery. She also wants to add some of its history.
thefabricator.com
Virginia MetalFab moves to new location
Virginia MetalFab, a manufacturer of metal parts and assemblies for companies in the energy, utilities, transportation, and technology industries, is moving its operations to an 800,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Appomattox, Va. The company will host an open house at its new location Dec. 9. The manufacturer also is upgrading its...
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
WSET
Powerball Jackpot climbs again to $1.9B, Ticket sold at Quik-e in Amherst worth $50,000
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There has got to be a winner soon, right? Not so fast, the Virginia Lottery says. The Saturday night Powerball drawing did not pinpoint a jackpot winner, so the total surged once again ahead of Monday's drawing. The jackpot now stands at a world-record...
WSET
Early voting turnout in Danville & Pittsylvania County
(WSET) — Some voters took advantage of early voting, which ended on Saturday, including voters on the Southside. In Danville, about 13% of registered voters have already voted either by mail or in person. Pittsylvania County saw about 6.5 percent vote early. Director of Elections for Pittsylvania County Kelly...
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Earn GED for Free
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you if you want to get your GED. They are state and federally funded so you can earn it for free! You can go in person or get your GED online. Check out how you can get started.
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Full playoff brackets released
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The complete #ABC13FootballFriday playoff brackets are now out. Here's where your team will be playing in the postseason. (High seed hosts during the region round. All games are Fri. 7pm unless noted) CLASS 1. Region A:. #8 Colonial Beach vs. #1 Essex. #7 Northampton vs....
WSET
Election Results: Races called in Central Virginia
(WSET) — The polls are now closed and it is time to view the results of the 2022 General Elections. "The people of the 5th district have spoken loudly and convincingly that the 5th district is a bright red conservative district. And I am just so encouraged and so thankful to the voters in the 5th district who gave us overwhelming support."
WSET
Lynchburg police attend funeral of retired Deputy Chief
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg police said their last goodbyes to a long-serving companion, retired Deputy Chief Charles Michael Glass. The Lynchburg Police Department posted on Facebook about officers attending his funeral, giving a few words about Glass' history with local law enforcement. He served in LPD for 33 years, rising up to Deputy Chief before retiring.
wfirnews.com
Fatality in Botetourt County accident
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota. Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
touropia.com
16 Best Things to Do in Lynchburg, VA
A lovely place to visit, Lynchburg lies amidst the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, close to the geographic center of Virginia. Once described as ‘the most interesting spot in the state’ by president Thomas Jefferson, it has a rich history and culture to uncover since the American Civil War officially ended here.
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Updated work schedule for week of Nov. 7-11
VDOT has updated the schedule for road work and maintenance for the Lynchburg District for the coming week.,. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge...
WSET
Troutville man dies in Botetourt County Crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 25-year-old Troutville man is dead after a crash on Friday, Virginia State Police said. Law enforcement said the crash happened on Route 676. River Scott Lawson was driving a pickup when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment, and overturned, VSP said.
visitfarmville.com
An Old-Time Christmas Giveaway
From Main Street shop windows draped with garlands to a towering, twinkling spruce in the town plaza, Farmville has trimmed itself in classic Christmas greenery — and we’re ready to host you for an old-fashioned holiday!. Steeped in tradition, our little town celebrated its 224th anniversary this year,...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County family recognized with Southeastern Farmer of the Year honor
Saunders Brothers, Inc., a multi-generational farm in Piney River, has been named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Southeastern Farmer of the Year, according to a news release from Virginia Tech. Alumnus Robert Saunders operates his farm along with his brothers and fellow Hokies Tom ’81, Bennett ’83, and Jim ’85....
Comments / 0