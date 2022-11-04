Christmas on Campus at UD will return to full in-person this year

DAYTON — The University of Dayton announced Christmas on Campus will return to its full in-person tradition this year.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1,040 school kids attend UD Christmas on Campus

UD will host at least 1,000 Dayton Public School students who will be paired with undergraduates on December 8 to enjoy a visit from Santa, live Nativity, crafts and more, according to school spokesperson.

“The Christmas on Campus committee worked throughout the pandemic to keep the tradition of the event alive while making sure that the Dayton children still felt the magic of Christmas on Campus,” said co-chair Julie Mills.

UD students packaged craft activities to first and second graders in 2020 when Covid-19 forced the on-campus event to be canceled. Last year’s event was held for the public.

“Many UD students have never experienced the event or do not know about Christmas on Campus,” Mills said. “Returning to a full in-person event will allow the tradition to live on and the Dayton youth to share in the joy and celebration with the community.”

Christmas on Campus is open to the public on December 8 and begins at 5:30 p.m. with a tree-lighting ceremony.

©2022 Cox Media Group