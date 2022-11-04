Read full article on original website
Township Deputy on Speeders, Criminal Complaints and the Recent Fatal Crash
(Peninsula Township Deputy Sean Mugerian addresses a few rumors – no, they’re not just chilling out if you see them parked somewhere – and gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the work he and Deputy Virnell France do on the Old Mission Peninsula. Pictured above is Sean on the left and Virnell on the right. -jb)
Discovery of unattended children in Mount Pleasant leads police to homicide victim
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — What began as police’s efforts to identify two unattended children in Mount Pleasant led to the discovery of a homicide and the arrest of a suspect. Mount Pleasant police previously sought the public’s help in identifying two children they said were found unaccompanied within the city about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The children were described as a boy between 15 and 18 months and a girl between 4 to 6 months.
Sanilac DTF: Marlette pair suspected of selling marijuana to 13-year-old Brown City Student
The Sanilac County Drug Task Force had a successful Drug Take Back Day on October 29, with residents across the county turning in almost 190 pounds of pills. With the county sheriff’s office providing almost 117 pounds of that amount, Marlette, Deckerville, Croswell and Brown City police also collected pills, with the former three collecting a rough average of 20 pounds between them and Brown City turning in 10.4 pounds.
Flint family seeks justice in deaths of 2 boys
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family is announcing legal proceedings after the deaths of their sons in a house fire in May. 9-year-old Lamar Mitchel and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died from smoke inhalation when their home on West Pulaski Street in Flint caught fire. Their bodies were found after the house was given an all-clear by firefighters, a discovery that led to the resignation of one firefighter and the discipline of another.
THC Candy Found at School in Chippewa County, Deputies Say
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at a Chippewa County school involving suspected THC candy. THC is the chemical that makes people feel high. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that on Friday, two students between the ages of 12 and 14 were found to be under the influence of THC. Deputies said it appeared the kids had eaten the THC candy.
Two people injured, two suspects in custody following police chase
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two suspects are in custody following a foot chase that led to a multiple car crash on Franklin Street outside of TV5′s Saginaw Studio. Two suspects were taken into custody following a short foot chase that happened shortly after a crash at the intersection of Franklin Street and Genesee Avenue.
Mt. Pleasant Police find family of two young children
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mt. Pleasant Police announced Saturday evening that the family of two young children found alone early Saturday morning were located. Officers responded to the call at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 5 after receiving reports of a 15 to 18-month-old boy and a four to six-month-old girl found unaccompanied within city limits.
Lexington man is charged after police find body of a woman in bed of pickup truck
A fender-bender last Thursday in Macomb County resulted in a Saturday arrest and then a Tuesday arraignment for a Sanilac County man after the body of a 62-year-old woman was found in the bed of the pick-up truck he was driving. Stephen Freeman, age 19 of Lexington, rear-ended another vehicle...
Lexington Twp. two-vehicle crash sends two Croswell residents to hospital
Two people were injured during a two car collision yesterday afternoon in Lexington Township. It was 3:55 p.m. on Monday, November 7, when Sanilac County Sheriff deputies received the report, dispatching to the scene with Croswell Fire and Croswell EMS. Investigation thus far shows that a 65-year-old Applegate woman was...
Peck man ejected, airlifted following Elk Twp. single-vehicle crash
A Peck man required transport by Lifenet Helicopter following a Sunday accident in Elk Township. It was around 1:30 p.m. that Sanilac County Sheriff deputies were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Harrington Road near Farr Road. They were accompanied to the scene by Elk Township Fire Department and Sanilac EMS.
Elsie teen dies after crash with tractor-trailer
BINGHAM TWP, MI— A 19-year-old man died after his car collided with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies and St. Johns Police officers responded to the crash shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of M-21 and Krepps Rd. in Bingham Township, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Flint Police Department responds to shooting on city's Northside
FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint Police Department, there was a shooting on the 5200 block of West Ridgeway Ave. New links: Mt. Pleasant Police searching for family of two young children. The incident happened off Dupont Street on the city's Northside. Our Mid-Michigan NOW crews captured video of...
Flint Family Dollar shooter became sick minutes after shooting, sister says
FLINT, MI – Ramonyea Bishop, the Flint man prosecutors have pinned as the trigger man in the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar security guard in March 2020, was visibly shaken up after returning to his sister’s apartment moments after the shooter, his sister testified Thursday in Genesee County Circuit Court.
41-year-old passenger charged with felony after attempting to strangle driver on M-59 in Rochester Hills
A Metamora man was arraigned on a felony charge Tuesday after police said he tried to jerk the steering wheel and choke out the driver while he was traveling on M-59 in Rochester Hills.
Deadly blaze at Flint apartment complex one of multiple fires that ignited overnight, officials say
Two people are dead in Flint after an apartment complex caught fire early Saturday morning, officials confirmed, ending an exhausting night for crews as they also battled three other blazes overnight.
Accident at Tawas Hospital Leaves Pinconning Man Dead
A Pinconning man is dead after a skid steer accident in Tawas last week. Police responded to a report of someone trapped at the Ascension Saint Joseph’s maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. October 27. Reportedly, 30-year-old Cody Wilbur and a coworker had been working on the skid steer, and Wilber had moved the bucket to gain access to a bolt. Police say when Wilber began to climb out, the bucket fell on him, pinning him to the machine. Hospital staff broke a window on the skid steer to access its controls and free Wilber, then began CPR. He was rushed to the Saint Joseph’s Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.
One killed in Amish buggy accident
A Monday evening accident in Greenleaf Township between an Amish horse-drawn trailer and an SUV left one dead and two injured. Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on October 31, Sanilac County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the scene of an accident on Cass City Road, east of North Van Dyke Road. Cass City Fire, Cass City MMR, Sanilac EMS and Marlette EMS also responded to the accident. Investigation thus far found that a 32-year-old Snover man was driving west on Cass City Road in a 2012 GMC Terrain when he rear-ended an Amish cart and trailer that had pulled onto the road from a driveway. In the cart was a 35-year-old Cass City man and his sons, ages 12 and 10, also from Cass City. Unfortunately, the 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, with his father being transported by Cass City MMR to St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, and his older brother being transported to Cass City’s Hills and Dale Hospital before being transferred to Flint Hurley Hospital. Due to the ongoing nature of this case, names will not be released but deputies do believe that alcohol was not involved in the accident.
'Cranking' Fetishist and Ex-Michigan Republican House Candidate Caught Breaking into Car Dealership
Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.
10-year-old dies when SUV rear-ends horse-drawn Amish buggy, Michigan sheriff says
Two people were injured and another killed when an SUV collided with their horse-drawn cart and trailer in Michigan, authorities said. A 32-year-old man from Snover was driving a compact SUV along a road in Greenleaf Township just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
