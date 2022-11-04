ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio gaining another boutique hotel with revamp of Broadway's Ranch Motel

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
Broadway’s Ranch Motel is undergoing a preservation makeover, including repairs to the property’s vintage neon sign.
Broadway’s midcentury modern Ranch Motel will join the ranks of the corridor’s forthcoming upgrades, according to the San Antonio Report .

Boutique hotel developer Jayson Seidman is currently facilitating a preservation makeover of the property and its guest rooms, including repairs to the property’s vintage neon sign.

He’s also making changes to the adjacent one-acre lot, the former home of Kiddie Park, the new site reports. However, he didn’t share specifics.

“I think it’s a valuable asset to have trees,” Seidman told the San Antonio Report. “So I think we’re going to do what we can to work around the trees, to create like a nice community space for people to get together and relax, and I think we will complement that with different levels of activation that I have up my sleeve.”

Seidman added that the motel, located at 3101 Broadway, was in bad shape due to vagrancy and vandalism when he started the project two years ago. However, the structure itself is solid.

The developer wouldn't share price tag of the renovation with the San Antonio Report but noted that it's “definitely millions.” The project reportedly includes upgrading its 26 rooms, installing an in-ground swimming pool and redesigning the landscape.

The Ranch Motel will be the latest in a boom of boutique accommodations opening in the Alamo City, including upcoming properties slated for the St. Paul Square , La Villita and Aztec Theater areas.

Seidman expects room rates to be about $175 a night. Bookings are slated to open later this year.

