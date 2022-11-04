Read full article on original website
Doctors say trendy turmeric supplements can cause liver damage and urge Americans to know the risks
New research attributed a small but growing number of liver-damage cases to turmeric supplements. Researchers identified 10 cases of liver problems from turmeric supplements, one resulting in death. Clinical evidence doesn't support turmeric use to treat or prevent any disease, one doctor said. Liver damage from turmeric supplements in the...
Medical News Today
How to tell if you have high cholesterol
High cholesterol can increase the risk of several heart-related health conditions. Regular screening and healthy lifestyle habits can help people maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Cholesterol is essential for the body to function. However, having high cholesterol can increase a person’s risk of developing heart disease. High cholesterol does not...
New snack line designed to reduce cholesterol
A Johns Hopkins-trained cardiologist who recognized that diet was responsible for much of the high cholesterol, high blood pressure and high blood sugar she saw in her patients has designed a line of snack foods intended to help. Called Step One Foods, the products contain omega-3 oils, plant sterols, fiber...
Are Apples Good for People with Diabetes?
They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but does that sentiment hold true when it comes to people with diabetes? Thankfully, yes—apples are a great choice for anyone, whether they have diabetes or not. “Apples are a nutrient-rich food with antioxidants and fiber that play a...
Women's Health
‘I had high cholesterol in my thirties – here’s how I changed my diet’
If you’re in your twenties or thirties and think of yourself as fit and healthy, you’ve probably never thought about having your cholesterol checked – but figures from the latest research into our cholesterol levels may make you reconsider. The study shows that 26% of women aged...
Popculture
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
The One Food You Should Never Eat Because It Almost Always Leads To Stomach Fat, According To An Obesity Doctor
While you’re most likely aware that potato chips are not the epitome of a healthy snack, it might be interesting to find out which type of carbohydrate within them (and other ultra-processed junk foods) can lead to stomach fat. If you’re watching your weight and trying to eat healthier, experts say avoiding refined carbohydrates in particular is key.
Healthline
How to Stop a Stroke in Progress
If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall
Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
Experts Agree: This Is The One Type Of Bread You Should Stop Eating (It Causes Inflammation!)
What would we do without bread?! Whether you’re making a sandwich, smearing it with butter, or dipping it in your leftover sauce, this food is a long-standing staple in many of our kitchens. However, it’s no secret that eating too much of it can be detrimental to your weight loss goals—but as it turns out, some varieties are much worse than others. While moderation is always key in any healthy diet, there’s one type of bread dietitians say you should steer clear of as much as possible if you want to shed some pounds and avoid inflammation.
5 people who got COVID boosters and flu shots at the same time share their side effects
Some people are combining a COVID booster with this year's flu shot. It's safe to get both at the same visit, but you may have mild side effects.
seniorresource.com
How Leg Pains Could be an Early Sign of Heart Attack or Stroke
I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
Walgreens, CVS pharmacists are withholding medications for people post-Roe. What you need to know.
If you’re a person who could become pregnant, a pharmacist at Walgreens or CVS could refuse to fill your prescription if the medication could harm a pregnancy.
icytales.com
How To Lower Blood Pressure Instantly: 7 Quality Food
Seen by more than 10 million people in India. It is perhaps one of the most commonly found chronic conditions that tend to be ignored by many. This article will discuss everything you need to know about elevated blood pressure and how to lower blood pressure instantly. At the end of the article, you will get bonus recipes to lower your blood pressure.
Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'
As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
The One Carb No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
This article has been updated since its initial 04/27/22 date to include more expert insight. In order to promote and support a healthy metabolism over 40, it’s vital to evaluate what you eat in a day and acknowledge where you can add m...
CNET
Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected
Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
Medical News Today
Metformin: Could a type 2 diabetes drug prevent dementia?
Dementia is a condition that impacts people’s thinking and memory and can be debilitating as the disorder progresses. Conditions like diabetes can increase someone’s risk of developing dementia. Researchers have been looking for ways to prevent dementia and slow symptoms of cognitive decline. A phase 3 clinical trial...
