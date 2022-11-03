Read full article on original website
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed,” the lottery said in a statement to The Associated Press. Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST drawing, the association told the AP, “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel. Players should hold onto their tickets, the statement said.
Persimmon reveals falling demand and prices as UK housing market falters
Housebuilding giant Persimmon has revealed tumbling buyer demand, rising cancellations and falling prices as economic gloom and soaring mortgage rates hit Britain’s property market.The Charles Church owner said the average weekly sales rate per outlet in the private market dropped to 0.6 between July 1 and November 7, down from 0.78 a year earlier – and fell further to 0.48 in the most recent six weeks.Customer cancellations have also ramped up, to 28% in the past six weeks, from 21% in the previous three months.It said the tougher selling conditions saw prices drop by around 2% in the six weeks...
Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design
MILAN (AP) — Elon Musk’s Tesla paved the way nearly two decades ago. Now, the global transition to fully electric vehicles is littered with startups, inspired by a new era in mobility and drawn by the lower cost of building EVs compared with their fossil-fuel-guzzling forbears. Gone are...
Grocery price inflation hits record 14.7% with ‘no peak in sight’
Grocery price inflation has hit another record high of 14.7 per cent, adding a potential £682 to the annual cost of a shopping basket. Sales of supermarket own-label products have jumped by a further 10.3 per cent over the past four weeks, according to the latest monthly data from research firm Kantar. Sales of the cheapest value ranges grew by 42 per cent as people looked to swap out items in their weekly shop with cheaper alternatives. Just over a quarter of households (27 per cent) say they are struggling financially – double the figure recorded last November, the research...
