dotesports.com

Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Week One Patch Notes Detailed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been out for a little over a week now and has seen its fair share of success and issues. Luckily, Infinity Ward has released its first Modern Warfare 2 patch notes giving us a look at the various fixes and adjustments they've introduced so far.
Polygon

Pokémon Unite’s studio is bringing Monster Hunter to your phone

Pokémon Unite developer Timi Studio Group and Capcom are teaming up to create a new Monster Hunter game for mobile devices. We don’t have a lot of details on the game just yet, but according to the developers it will “reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series” but still offer mobile players a “unique” experience, a news release said.
ComicBook

PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.
Polygon

Final Fantasy 16 will be ‘exclusive’ to PS5 for 6 months

The next mainline Final Fantasy game will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive for six months, according to a new ad for Sony’s current-gen console. Final Fantasy 16 has always been pitched as being tied to some sort of PlayStation exclusivity — despite being initially confirmed for PC as well — but Sony’s new promo for the PS5 makes it explicit, letting players on other platforms know how long they’ll have to dodge spoilers for the game.
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Game Just Released Today and Has an 88 Metacritic Score

Xbox Game Pass has been updated with a new game; a game that literally just released today and currently boasts a very impressive Metacritic score of 88. How long the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know, but it's available across all versions of the subscription service: Cloud, Console, and PC. It also doesn't matter what tier you're subscribed to -- standard or Ultimate -- as it's available via both.
CNET

8 Tricks to Supercharge Your PlayStation 5 Experience

Games are the most important part of the PlayStation experience, but don't forget your settings. The PS5's user interface is a treasure trove of extremely cool options well worth exploring. Here are a few tips and tricks to help supercharge your PlayStation experience. Some are handled seamlessly during setup, but...

