Read full article on original website
Related
The numbers are in: Don't put too many attachments on your Modern Warfare 2 guns
Maxing out your gun in the newest Call of Duty may not be the best way to go.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
Modern Warfare 2 Week One Patch Notes Detailed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been out for a little over a week now and has seen its fair share of success and issues. Luckily, Infinity Ward has released its first Modern Warfare 2 patch notes giving us a look at the various fixes and adjustments they've introduced so far.
Polygon
New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer has a few surprises — and a lot of Ed Sheeran
The Pokémon Company on Tuesday released what may be its last big trailer ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet’s launch next week. And the big surprise is this: It’s set to Ed Sheeran’s “Celestial,” the song that debuted in September. The...
Polygon
Pokémon Unite’s studio is bringing Monster Hunter to your phone
Pokémon Unite developer Timi Studio Group and Capcom are teaming up to create a new Monster Hunter game for mobile devices. We don’t have a lot of details on the game just yet, but according to the developers it will “reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series” but still offer mobile players a “unique” experience, a news release said.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.
Polygon
Final Fantasy 16 will be ‘exclusive’ to PS5 for 6 months
The next mainline Final Fantasy game will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive for six months, according to a new ad for Sony’s current-gen console. Final Fantasy 16 has always been pitched as being tied to some sort of PlayStation exclusivity — despite being initially confirmed for PC as well — but Sony’s new promo for the PS5 makes it explicit, letting players on other platforms know how long they’ll have to dodge spoilers for the game.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Game Just Released Today and Has an 88 Metacritic Score
Xbox Game Pass has been updated with a new game; a game that literally just released today and currently boasts a very impressive Metacritic score of 88. How long the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know, but it's available across all versions of the subscription service: Cloud, Console, and PC. It also doesn't matter what tier you're subscribed to -- standard or Ultimate -- as it's available via both.
Warzone 2 release date and everything we know so far
Warzone 2 gameplay details and news, from the new map to the battle pass release date
CNET
8 Tricks to Supercharge Your PlayStation 5 Experience
Games are the most important part of the PlayStation experience, but don't forget your settings. The PS5's user interface is a treasure trove of extremely cool options well worth exploring. Here are a few tips and tricks to help supercharge your PlayStation experience. Some are handled seamlessly during setup, but...
Comments / 0