Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Man arrested after police say they found 62 grams of marijuana
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department Narcotics Division say they arrested a man after they found 62 grams of marijuana and various paraphernalia. Taurs Price, 27, was stopped by police near Roanoke Avenue and Oak Street. According to police, they had probable cause to search Price’s...
WITN
Juvenile charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction after vehicle chase
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county said a vehicle chase led to the arrest of a juvenile on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was working on speed enforcement on U.S. 64 when they saw a vehicle driving more than 90 mph. The deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase began, with the vehicle going more than 100 mph.
WAVY News 10
Police searching for suspect in attempted bank robbery
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are trying to put a name to the masked face that broke into the Navy Federal Credit Union on Hampton Club Drive Monday morning. The attempted bank robber pried open a back door to gain entrance to the building, according to a police investigation. He then tried to break into the main ATM, but was unable to get any money. Empty-handed, he fled the area.
NNPD seeks help in identifying suspected serial burglar
Police released images from recent Family Dollar burglary
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids police looking for 3 suspects who stole beer, soda from a Sheetz
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people are on the run — and wanted — in Roanoke Rapids for stealing multiple cases of beer and soft drinks, the police department said. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said it responded to Julian R Allsbrook Highway and Old Farm...
Virginia couple arrested, accused of attempted home invasion in New Jersey
A couple in Newport News are now in custody after authorities say they tried to orchestrate an armed home invasion and robbery in New Jersey.
Hampton man arrested after shooting in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested for a shooting in Newport News that left a man seriously hurt last Friday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of 24th Street at around 10:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man with what they considered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids man charged with trafficking, possessing drugs
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man faces multiple drug charges, including trafficking cocaine, police say. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said Thursday that its narcotics and criminal investigation divisions executed a search warrant in the “no hundred” block of Roanoke Avenue. Officers seized 40...
Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her North Carolina home
Police said they believe the dead person is Linda Brown, 64, who lived at the home where the fire happened.
Man injured following shooting in Elizabeth City
According to police, officers responded to the call around 2:44 p.m. in the area of Herrington Road near Brown Street.
WAVY News 10
Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
WITN
Elizabeth City police are actively investigating a shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Elizabeth City Saturday. According to Elizabeth City Police Department, officers responded to the area of Herrington Road near Brown Street at 2:44 p.m. While searching the area, police say they found Markus Jordan on the 500 Block...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
22-year-old shot to death in Petersburg, city’s 17th homicide this year
A day before her death, Chyna Lynette Harrison, a certified nursing assistant, posted on Facebook that she had just accepted a care partner job at VCU's clinical transplant center. A police statement states that a shooting incident was reported in the 2000 block of East Washington Street at roughly 1:40...
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Eight hour standoff in Sussex County
According to an account from Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles, at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, a call was received from a Waverly woman concerning a family member, Ricky Fowler, who was believed to have taken some pills and had indicated his intent to take his own life.
WAVY News 10
ODU Police investigating several vehicle larcenies
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University police are investigating several larcenies from vehicles that took place overnight. Old Dominion University students received an alert Sunday morning saying that police were investigating several larcenies from vehicles around Village Lot Two. Breion Green is a sophomore at ODU and said...
roanokebeacon.com
2 more shootings, 1 warrant in 3 days
Violence continues to wrack Plymouth as two shootings in three days last week capped a month of gunfire at- tacks that authorities attribute to gang conflict in many cases. Thirty-four-year-old Jamar Mcallister became the latest victim in the wee hours Sunday morning, October 30, when a volley of gunfire on East Main Street left him with a wound in the hip area.
13newsnow.com
Man seriously hurt in Newport News shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a Friday Night shooting left a man seriously hurt, the department said. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the department responded to the 1000 block of 24th Street for a reported shooting, the department said. Once there, officers located a...
Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton street
Officers were called out to the 600 block of Michigan Drive in reference to weapon law violations multiple times in the month of October, according to a news release issued Nov. 3.
Driver killed after car crashes into a tree in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Hampton man was killed in a fiery car crash in Chesapeake, the Chesapeake Police Department said. The accident happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, November 3 in the 700 block of South George Washington Highway. Police said a white sedan driven by 57-year-old Robert P. Shaw...
Driver charged after 18-wheeler overturns, spills explosives on US-64 in Rocky Mount, police say
US-64 is closed in both directions after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday morning, according to Rocky Mount police.
Comments / 3