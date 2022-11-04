ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

Man arrested after police say they found 62 grams of marijuana

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department Narcotics Division say they arrested a man after they found 62 grams of marijuana and various paraphernalia. Taurs Price, 27, was stopped by police near Roanoke Avenue and Oak Street. According to police, they had probable cause to search Price’s...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Juvenile charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction after vehicle chase

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county said a vehicle chase led to the arrest of a juvenile on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was working on speed enforcement on U.S. 64 when they saw a vehicle driving more than 90 mph. The deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase began, with the vehicle going more than 100 mph.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Police searching for suspect in attempted bank robbery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are trying to put a name to the masked face that broke into the Navy Federal Credit Union on Hampton Club Drive Monday morning. The attempted bank robber pried open a back door to gain entrance to the building, according to a police investigation. He then tried to break into the main ATM, but was unable to get any money. Empty-handed, he fled the area.
HAMPTON, VA
cbs17

Roanoke Rapids man charged with trafficking, possessing drugs

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man faces multiple drug charges, including trafficking cocaine, police say. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said Thursday that its narcotics and criminal investigation divisions executed a search warrant in the “no hundred” block of Roanoke Avenue. Officers seized 40...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WAVY News 10

Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WITN

Elizabeth City police are actively investigating a shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Elizabeth City Saturday. According to Elizabeth City Police Department, officers responded to the area of Herrington Road near Brown Street at 2:44 p.m. While searching the area, police say they found Markus Jordan on the 500 Block...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
theprincegeorgejournal.com

22-year-old shot to death in Petersburg, city’s 17th homicide this year

A day before her death, Chyna Lynette Harrison, a certified nursing assistant, posted on Facebook that she had just accepted a care partner job at VCU's clinical transplant center. A police statement states that a shooting incident was reported in the 2000 block of East Washington Street at roughly 1:40...
PETERSBURG, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Eight hour standoff in Sussex County

According to an account from Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles, at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, a call was received from a Waverly woman concerning a family member, Ricky Fowler, who was believed to have taken some pills and had indicated his intent to take his own life.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

ODU Police investigating several vehicle larcenies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University police are investigating several larcenies from vehicles that took place overnight. Old Dominion University students received an alert Sunday morning saying that police were investigating several larcenies from vehicles around Village Lot Two. Breion Green is a sophomore at ODU and said...
NORFOLK, VA
roanokebeacon.com

2 more shootings, 1 warrant in 3 days

Violence continues to wrack Plymouth as two shootings in three days last week capped a month of gunfire at- tacks that authorities attribute to gang conflict in many cases. Thirty-four-year-old Jamar Mcallister became the latest victim in the wee hours Sunday morning, October 30, when a volley of gunfire on East Main Street left him with a wound in the hip area.
PLYMOUTH, NC
13newsnow.com

Man seriously hurt in Newport News shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a Friday Night shooting left a man seriously hurt, the department said. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the department responded to the 1000 block of 24th Street for a reported shooting, the department said. Once there, officers located a...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

