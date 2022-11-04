Warren Evans was leading heavily in his bid for another term as Wayne County executive, based on unofficial election results from the Wayne County Clerk's Office early Wednesday. Evans, who is nearing the end of his second term as county executive, led his opponent, Republican Mark Ashley Price, by 365,754 to 139,037 votes, with 793 of 1,067 precincts reporting as of 3 a.m. ...

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 12 MINUTES AGO