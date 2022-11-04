ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

Jewelry Designer Who Makes $41,000 a Month From Her Side Hustle: I Only Work 3 Hours Per Day

When Nicole Tocci started turning vintage Chanel buttons into necklaces in 2016, she knew she had a business opportunity. But building her side hustle from scratch took time. First, Tocci started selling the jewelry at pop-up shows and in her Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based spray tan salon, Nikki Tans. Over the next four years, the necklaces gradually gained public interest.
NBC Los Angeles

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Spotted: Leighton Meester and Adam Brody hitting the red carpet in style. "The O.C." alum and "Gossip Girl" star made a rare public appearance at the New York premiere of "Fleishman Is in Trouble" at Carnegie Hall on Oct. 7. Based on a 2019 novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, he stars alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes in the limited series.
