There are some cartoon foods that are drawn so deliciously you wish you wish you could try them IRL. Some of the best known animated eaters are Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, who love to chow down on pancakes, extra cheese pizzas with pickles, and “Scooby Snax.” Plus, who can forget when Shaggy said to his bestie, “Let’s do what we do best Scoob — eat.” A Scooby-Doo Sandwich recipe is trending on TikTok right now, and it’s an exaggerated take on a classic BLT. @chrissy_m616 posted the full, triple-decker recipe on TikTok, inspired by Shaggy’s ambitious sandwiches in Scooby-Doo. If you want to feast like Shaggy, here’s the full recipe for the Scooby-Doo Sandwich from TikTok.

1 DAY AGO