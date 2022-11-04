Read full article on original website
Related
Selena Gomez Can’t Get Enough … Money! Behold the A-Lister’s Impressive Net Worth
When it comes to successful young women in Hollywood, Selena Gomez most definitely tops the list. Following her success as a child star, plus her music and movie careers, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has amassed a staggering net worth of $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Loretta Lynn’s Famous Chicken And Dumplings Recipe Is Pure Comfort Food
Country music icon Loretta Lynn was a wonderful cook when she spent time at home. Perhaps it was her southern roots that gave her some incredible recipes and she was sweet enough to share some of her recipes with fans. One of her most famous meals was a southern-style chicken and dumplings.
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Elite Daily
The Kardashians' Balletcore Manicures Are Peak Winter Nail Inspo
Once the Kardashian-Jenners lean into a trend, you know said trend is primed for global domination. On Monday, Nov. 7, three members of the KarJenner clan rolled up to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards with balletcore manicures. Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all wore slightly different takes on the pale pink, slightly prim aesthetic, which basically guarantees balletcore nails are about to become the next major winter nail look. Given that there are so many ways to pull off the look without sacrificing your favorite nail shape or manicure style, this is one manicure trend that’s easy to love.
Elite Daily
Here's How J.Lo & Ben Reconnected After 20 Years
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance is one for the books — or the movie screens. After calling off their engagement in 2004, both J.Lo and Affleck moved on with their lives, getting married to other people and having children. So the fact that they ended up together, nearly 20 years later, feels a bit like a fairytale. But, um, how exactly did Lopez and Affleck get back together? She explained it all to Vogue.
Elite Daily
How To Make TikTok’s Scooby-Doo Sandwich For A Double-Decker Treat
There are some cartoon foods that are drawn so deliciously you wish you wish you could try them IRL. Some of the best known animated eaters are Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, who love to chow down on pancakes, extra cheese pizzas with pickles, and “Scooby Snax.” Plus, who can forget when Shaggy said to his bestie, “Let’s do what we do best Scoob — eat.” A Scooby-Doo Sandwich recipe is trending on TikTok right now, and it’s an exaggerated take on a classic BLT. @chrissy_m616 posted the full, triple-decker recipe on TikTok, inspired by Shaggy’s ambitious sandwiches in Scooby-Doo. If you want to feast like Shaggy, here’s the full recipe for the Scooby-Doo Sandwich from TikTok.
Woman shares genius duvet cover hack that makes the bed in seconds
It could be argued that having to put a new cover on your duvet is one of the most frustrating chores of all time - admit it, you've had to crawl inside the bed sheets at least once trying to match up the corners to each other properly. If that...
Elite Daily
Lindsay Lohan Shared A “Lot Of Love” For Aaron Carter After His Passing
Following Aaron Carter’s death on Nov. 5, several of his old friends and girlfriends have spoken out, publicly mourning the loss of the star. On Nov. 6, Hilary Duff shared her tribute on Instagram, and Lindsay Lohan quickly followed suit with a similar sentiment. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight and Access Hollywood on Nov. 7, Lohan opened up about her ex’s passing, and her quotes about Carter’s death are heartbreaking.
Elite Daily
Millie Bobby Brown’s Dream Role Is Playing Britney Spears
It seems Millie Bobby Brown is ready for her next big role, and she wants to play a real person. The Stranger Things and Enola Holmes 2 star recently shared that portraying Britney Spears in a biopic is on her professional bucket list. OK, someone create a petition for this role to happen, stat.
Spaghetti and meatballs, an Italian classic "that's amore"
Growing up in an Italian household, spaghetti and meatballs were on the menu weekly, usually on Sundays. My dad would get out the stock pot, cook all day and we would have plenty of leftovers to freeze. He was such a good cook and yet, he hardly wrote anything down or measured. His cooking was an art by memory. Sundays were our family meal day. We would sit at the dining room table, laughing and talking while enjoying a delicious meal, then spend the rest of the day watching football games. Fun fact, Italians in New Orleans actually call spaghetti sauce "red gravy."
Martha Stewart's ‘No-Fuss’ & Weeknight-Approved Chili Recipe Gets Its Rich Flavor From a Special Ingredient
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cold, rainy fall and winter nights call for hearty, warming dinners like soups and stews. When there’s a chill in the air, we love nothing more than to set a big Dutch oven on the stove, fill it with delicious ingredients, and let it simmer away, filling the kitchen with warmth and yummy aromas. Clearly, we’re not alone, because yesterday Martha Stewart shared her easy beef chili recipe on Instagram, and the timing couldn’t be better. On Nov 5, Stewart shared...
Elite Daily
Help! I Hooked Up With My Boyfriend’s Friend & Fell In Love With Him
Q: My boyfriend has been cheating on me for a while, and almost our entire relationship has been decidedly toxic. I no longer feel anything towards him, and am planning on moving out soon. The only thing keeping me for the time being is getting my finances in order. There's...
skinnytaste.com
Sweet Potato Soup with Sausage (Slow Cooker, Instant Pot, Stove)
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. This creamy, Sweet Potato Soup with Sausage and Kale is a hearty, gluten-free, dairy-free soup you’ll want to add to your soup rotation! Slow Cooker, Instant Pot or Stove Top directions!. Sweet Potato Soup with Sausage and Kale. This...
Comments / 0