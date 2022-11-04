Read full article on original website
One dead on Sam Peck Road, Little Rock police investigating
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on Sam Peck Road. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4700 block of the road, resulting in one victim. Police were reportedly called just before 6:45 a.m. This homicide comes after Little Rock...
KATV
Little Rock police investigating second homicide of the day; 73rd of the year
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 9:15 p.m.:. The victim in Monday's second homicide of the day was identified by Little Rock police as an adult black male. Police said they responded to the intersection of West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive after receiving a call shortly after 5:30 p.m.
talkbusiness.net
Colliers closes $16.5M sale of industrial/flex buildings in Little Rock
Colliers Arkansas announced the sale Tuesday (Nov. 8) of two industrial/flex buildings in Little Rock totaling 178,900 square feet. The nearly 15-acre property, known as Bowman Plaza I and II, traded for $16.5 million. The purchase price equals $92.23 per square foot. According to a news release, MCC Self Storage...
Little Rock police: Man killed at apartment complex
A homicide investigation is underway Monday morning after Little Rock police said one person was killed at an apartment complex in Little Rock.
Little Rock police announce two arrests in connection with deadly Monday night shooting
The Little Rock Police Department have made two arrests in connection with a homicide that happened on Monday night.
KATV
Little Rock police are looking for a missing 44-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday they are searching for a missing 44-year-old man. According to police Shawn Isaacs was last seen in the Little Rock area. Isaacs is described as five feet ten inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. His address and possible...
Little Rock police release details on shooting injuring 12-year-old girl
Little Rock police have released more information on a Friday night shooting that left a 12-year-old girl injured.
Man found dead on a street in North Little Rock, police investigating
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before noon on Saturday, the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Allen for a call of a "subject lying on the ground." According to reports, officers found a dead male lying on the ground close to the road,...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 14 tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 12 tornadoes from Friday night.
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
salineriverchronicle.com
Rison woman killed in Friday night car accident on Hwy 63
According to the Arkansas State Police, 59-year-old Leshia Sowheaver was the lone fatality in a wreck which occurred on US Highway 63 north of Warren Friday evening. In an update to our previous reporting of the accident, Saline River Chronicle has learned that the wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday night just south of the Saline River Bridge on Highway 63. A 2006 Toyota Sienna was being driven by 60-year-old Doyle Sowheaver of Rison northbound with four passengers in the car. The Toyota failed to stay in the northbound lane while negotiating a curve. It struck a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas in the southbound lane head-on.
Two arrested in Little Rock homicide, charged with 1st degree murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide at the intersection of 33rd street and MLK that happened just after 5:30 p.m. Reports state that there is one adult black male victim that was dead when officers arrived. Little Rock police have since...
whiterivernow.com
Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident
A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Little Rock authorities seek public’s help in locating a missing man last seen in the Little Rock area
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Little Rock Police Department is seeking help from the local community in locating a missing person last seen in the Little Rock area. According to the police department, the 22-year-old Dreyden Johnson was last seen in the Little Rock area, but officials didn’t specify for how long he has been missing. The call for help came in on Friday.
Community of East End steps up and bands together to clean up tornado damage
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — On Friday evening, thousands of people all across the state of Arkansas experienced severe bad weather. Saline County was one of the areas that were impacted, as a tornado tore through the area. People in the East End community were left to spend most of...
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
Little Rock police confirm 12 year-old girl shot Friday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured on Friday night in Little Rock. Police say a 12 year-old girl was shot on Grand Avenue near Montclair Road, and is in critical condition. According to police, a juvenile is in-custody in connection to the shooting. This […]
KATV
West Memphis man dies after I-40 shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State police announced Tuesday that a West Memphis man died as a result of a shooting incident that happened late Monday evening. Police said that 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing motorist on Interstate 40 westbound near Mound City Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.
Little Rock mayoral candidates push through final days of campaigning
Four candidates are running for Little Rock mayor. On the final day of early voting, they each pitched their vision for the capitol city's future.
KATV
Hit and run on I-30, police chase ensues
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Saturday afternoon eyewitnesses reported a hit and run involving a car and a motorcycle. The accident occurred around 1:48 p.m. on I-30 near Roosevelt Rd. According to witnesses, the car hit the motorcycle from behind, causing the bumper of the car to lodge in the...
THV11
