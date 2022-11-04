ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Why we Tennessee workers are voting yes on Amendment 1 | Opinion

By Tad Franklin and Suzanne Heneghan
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

Right-to-work has been protecting workers rights in Tennessee for 75 years, but some in our nation’s capital are talking about removing protections.

Tad Franklin and Suzanne Heneghan

Guest Columnists

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jE6VM_0izBazcI00
  • Tad Franklin and Suzanne Heneghan work for Vireo Systems, a holistic pet and people product manufacturer based in Nashville.

On Tuesday, Tennessee voters have key votes to cast on four constitutional amendments, including Amendment 1, which would enshrine Right-To-Work in Tennessee’s constitution.

First, it’s important to fully understand what Right-to-Work is. Our right-to-work law, which Tennessee first adopted in 1947, gives workers the freedom to decide for themselves whether or not they want to join a union in their workplace.

Of course, there are pros and cons to being part of a union, depending on where you work and who you ask. But that’s not what the right-to-work law is about. In fact, right-to-work is truly neutral on unions and that’s why preserving it is so important for Tennessee because it protects and expands rights and options for workers.

Pro-union individuals and organizations claim right-to-work disenfranchises the worker or is "anti-union," but that is simply a false narrative to protect their own interests, and shows little concern for the individual thoughts, rights, and wallet of the average Tennessee worker.

The fact is right-to-work laws protect all worker’s rights by giving them the right to decide whether or not they want to join a union and pay dues.

Hear more Tennessee Voices:Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

Some employees may choose not to join a union because they don't want to pay unions that may be using that money to fund political campaigns and other projects with which they don't agree. Others simply don’t want 5% of each paycheck going toward a union for which they see no personal benefit.

Joining or not joining a union is a unique decision based on individual circumstance, and right-to-work protects that decision.

Right-to-work has been protecting workers rights in Tennessee for 75 years. Unfortunately, right now, some in our nation’s capital are talking about taking away protections and banning Tennessee’s and other state’s right-to-work laws.

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

If they are successful, Tennessee workers could be forced to pay union dues even if they don’t want to be a member of a union.

Most Tennessee workers like us want to keep the right to make this decision for themselves. It’s imperative we enshrine Right-To-Work in Tennessee’s constitution.

On Election Day, please don’t skip the constitutional amendments. Join us in voting “Yes” on Amendment 1.

Tad Franklin and Suzanne Heneghan work for Vireo Systems, a holistic pet and people product manufacturer based in Nashville.

Comments / 5

jamesdzn. #senpai
3d ago

Tennessean long ago wanted protected from unions we wanted right to work laws nothing has changed if we allow unions to rule our state we will lose jobs then the unions start buying elections they put in democrats democrats then want a state income tax and all kinds of other crap they support and as where ever the democrat termites go they destroy the place we had democrats rule here for a century we don't want it again

Reply
2
Jay Jones
3d ago

I will vote yes on amendment 1. and will vote red. but the unions do protect the workers and negotiate better wages and better benefits.

Reply
2
Related
WTVCFOX

2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Tennessee Disability Coalition: Tennessee receives 'D+' on disability scorecard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Disability Coalition gave the state a cumulative "D+" for working adults with disabilities on its 2022 Tennessee Disability Scorecard. The report is based on eight disability priority areas for 2022. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close to 1 in 3 Tennesseans experience some form of disability, comprising the single largest minority group in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results

Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville

See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid. Tennessee Gov....
KNOXVILLE, TN
THV11

Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
ARKANSAS STATE
WYSH AM 1380

State announces Mock Election results

Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced today that students from 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties selected Governor Bill Lee as the winner of the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election. This year 50,940 students from 285 Tennessee elementary, middle and high schools participated in the mock election. Secretary Hargett announced...
TENNESSEE STATE
kbsi23.com

Everything Tennessee voters need to know for the Nov. 8 election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State’s Tre Hargett wants Tennessee voters to have the information they need before heading to the polls for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election. Tennesseans can access voter-specific Election Day information, including polling times, locations, sample ballots, election results and more,...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy