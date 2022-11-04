ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Thousands attend ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event at Central Park

While the headcount was still being tallied, it was estimated that more than 3,000 people attended the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation’s inaugural “Touch-A-Truck” event in Central Park on Saturday. The event has been held before, but this was the first time it was done as a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Saugus volleyball wins CIF, sweeps Campbell Hall

Centurion girls’ volleyball (33-2) has officially checked off its biggest goal of the season and won CIF. Saugus defeated the Campbell Hall Vikings (29-10) in straight sets to become Division 4 champs in front of a loud and packed gym at Golden Valley on Saturday. The Centurions won the...
CAMPBELL, CA
First Annual Touch-A-Truck Draws Crowds Of Families

The first annual Touch-A-Truck at Central Park drew scores of families whose kids got the chance to sit in the driver’s seat of a variety of vehicles, from fire engines to helicopters. The Touch-A-Truck on Saturday was hosted by SCV Education Foundation at Central Park, raising funds for the foundation and showcasing local Santa Clarita ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller

Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
ALTADENA, CA
Vehicle rolls over near Saugus High School

Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle rolled over just down the street from Saugus High School on Centurion Way in Saugus on Tuesday afternoon. According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a representative for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, emergency personnel arrived at the scene to a rolled-over vehicle the intersection of Centurion Way and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 1:09 p.m.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deputies Respond To Santa Clarita Overdose Near Bouquet Canyon Park

On Thursday afternoon, paramedics responded to an Santa Clarita overdose in a residential neighborhood near Bouquet Canyon Park. At around 3 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a male overdosing on Newbird Drive, a residential street in Santa Clarita, according to Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “He was transported ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
VP Kamala Harris rallies for Karen Bass for LA Mayor at UCLA

LOS ANGELES - Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to a cheering crowd at a Get Out The Vote student rally at UCLA Monday, one day before the midterm elections, urging attendees to head for the polls while also enthusiastically backing mayoral hopeful Rep. Karen Bass. "I'm back in L.A., because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Election Predictions: November 2022

Here are our predictions for national control of Congress, key California ballot measures, and local races in Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Berkeley, and Oakland. I cover so many local races that I had to do an accompanying San Francisco story. The success of past predictions can be checked via our Search box. Predictions are based on who and what I believe will win, not who or what I want to win (though this often converges).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Three Undeveloped Parcels in Palmdale Fetch $7.3 Million

Three undeveloped land sites totaling 23 acres in Palmdale have sold for a combined $7.3 million. Located in Antelope Valley between 10th St. West and Highway 14, the trio of properties are part of the Palmdale Trade and Commerce Center. P&L Realty LLC acquired the sites from SYCG-MGP Palmdale I...
PALMDALE, CA
Pop Singer Aaron Carter Drowns In Lancaster Home

Singer Aaron Carter has died after apparently drowning at his Lancaster home Saturday morning, north east of Santa Clarita Around 11 a.m. paramedics were called to his home on Valley Vista Drive after reports of a drowning, according to TMZ. According to Los Angeles County Fire, his body was recovered from the pool. He was ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom endorses candidates in Anaheim

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Democratic Party of Orange County’s office in Anaheim on Monday to endorse candidates for Anaheim City Council and California’s 40th congressional district. Newsom and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) showed their support for Ashleigh Aitken, a mayoral candidate in Anaheim, and Dr. Asif Mahmood,...
ANAHEIM, CA
Freebies Voters Can Enjoy In Los Angeles On November 8, 2022

Woohoo! It’s time to make your voice heard and get your vote out. As a celebration, here are some freebies you can advantage of around town during the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election Day. Metro is making the voting process a bit easier by offering free rides on all Metro buses, trains, Bike Share, and Metro Micro on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. The free rides will run from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on election day. Vote-by-mail ballot drop-off boxes have also been installed at these stops/stations: Metro Bike Share will is offering free 30-minute rides during Election Day on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
One Killed In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash

One person was killed in a fatal vehicle collision on the 5 Freeway early Monday morning. The fatal 5 Freeway crash occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Monday, near Magic Mountain Parkway, according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) “We do have one confirmed DOA,” Sanchez said. A 2010 Honda ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle Rock

Spanish Revival architectural gem in Eagle Rock(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) Let me take you into the heart of Eagle Rock’s modern history, homes, must-haves, art culture, and vibrant real estate market!
LOS ANGELES, CA

