The following information was released late Tuesday evening:. A polar express blue norther with a chance of rain is blasting through this Friday morning, November 11. Therefore, the Veterans Day program is being moved indoors to the VFW, 2300 Stephen F Austin Drive, two blocks west of the Central Texas Veterans Memorial, on the corner of Crockett and Stephen F Austin. Unfortunately, Navy Commander Chaplain Jim Looby has contracted COVID and will be unable to attend. Patriotic music will now start at 10:30 AM. The BISD 6th Grade Choir directed by Taffy Watts well sing a patriotic medley starting at 10:45 AM. The official program will start at 11 AM. The revised program is as follows:

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO