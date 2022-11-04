Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Veterans Day program being moved indoors to VFW Post 3278
The following information was released late Tuesday evening:. A polar express blue norther with a chance of rain is blasting through this Friday morning, November 11. Therefore, the Veterans Day program is being moved indoors to the VFW, 2300 Stephen F Austin Drive, two blocks west of the Central Texas Veterans Memorial, on the corner of Crockett and Stephen F Austin. Unfortunately, Navy Commander Chaplain Jim Looby has contracted COVID and will be unable to attend. Patriotic music will now start at 10:30 AM. The BISD 6th Grade Choir directed by Taffy Watts well sing a patriotic medley starting at 10:45 AM. The official program will start at 11 AM. The revised program is as follows:
brownwoodnews.com
Veterans Day program set for Nov. 11 at Central Texas Veterans Memorial
Brownwood‘s Veterans Day program will be on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11 AM at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial. We will be dedicating plaques honoring 1964 Brownwood High School graduate Brigadier General Dan Locker and former State Representative Lieutenant Colonel Bob Turner. Navy Commander Chaplain Jim Looby and State Representative Glenn Rogers will speak. Lieutenant Colonel James Masters, Commander of VFW post 3278, will be the master of ceremonies. Local patriotic businesses will be recognized. We have chairs but you may want to bring your own lawn chair.
brownwoodnews.com
THE IDLE AMERICAN: Quotes that linger
Some quotes linger, often for no reason. They may stand alone, bringing up the rear when other thoughts are locked in–safe for the night–in literature’s OK Corral. Yet, they are “ear-catching,” hard to shake when minds are in neutral gear. Retired football coaching great Jimmie...
brownwoodnews.com
Kiwanis Pancake Supper marks 70th anniversary
A tradition that began in the 1950s continued Tuesday night at the Brownwood Coliseum, as the Kiwanis Club of Brownwood held its 70th Pancake Supper. An event that, over the years, has become synonymous with Election Night in November, the Pancake Supper is the single largest fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club annually.
brownwoodnews.com
Pond Hopper Nation Kids Fishing Event set for Nov. 12
The City of Brownwood issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. 4 To 4 Ever Inc. will be in Brownwood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Riverside Park hosting a Family Fishing Day focused on getting more families out enjoying the outdoors by fishing! First 50 children that sign up for the early bird registration ticket will receive a free fishing rod & reel and tackle.
brownwoodnews.com
Gary Leo Allison
Henry Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, November 4, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral will be held in Heartland Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery officiated by Bill Slaymaker.
brownwoodnews.com
Larry Bartley
Larry Bartley,77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 31,2022. Larry was born in Hamilton, Texas on June 23, 1945, to Newman Bartley and Waunell Tucker. Shortly after graduating, he served in the United States Army. Larry married his wife, Linda (Sutherland) Bartley, of 49 years on August 30, 1973, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Jimmy Don Sliger
Jimmy Don Sliger, age 72 of Brownwood, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Don was born in Chillicothe,TX to Aaron and Thelma Christine Fox Sliger on June 18, 1950. Don owned his own roofing company and was a...
brownwoodnews.com
Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign begins Nov. 25
The Salvation Army of Brownwood recently posted the following on its Facebook page:. Christmas season is almost upon us. Which means that I am going to be attempting to recruit as many of you as possible to help ring the bells at the kettles this year in Brownwood and Early.
brownwoodnews.com
Toys for Kids registration begins today
Toys for Kids registration begins today, Monday, Nov. 7, at Grand Starz Ballroom, located a 2323 Belle Plain in Brownwood. Families can sign up for Christmas gifts from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Parents and guardians must bring a form of identification as well as the social security card for each child. For more information about Toys for Kids, call 325-646-6822.
brownwoodnews.com
Coers sets goal to be best TSTC Welding Technology student
Daniel Coers has set a goal for himself while studying Welding Technology at Texas State Technical College. “I want to work to become the best welding student at TSTC,” he said. He set the goal knowing that he would be starting a program that he knew little about. In...
brownwoodnews.com
Brian Kelly Riddle
Funeral service for Brian Kelly Riddle, 48 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
One-year report regarding juvenile curfew presented to City Council
During Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Brownwood City Council, Brownwood Police Ed Kading provided statistics from the one year since the City’s juvenile curfew was put in place. The report showed for the entire year 28 calls for service regarding juvenile curfew issues were received. Of those 28...
brownwoodnews.com
Posey receives more than half the votes in five-person race for vacant BISD board seat
Justin Posey was elected in a landslide to fill the vacant Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 position, the lone local race on the ballot in Tuesday’s general election. Posey received 53.97% of the early vote (408 votes) to jump out to a sizable lead, and finished with 597 votes, or 53.11% percent of the ballots cast.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County enters Stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan
The Brown County Water Improvement District issued the following information Tuesday morning:. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday November 8, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet below spillway. We are now in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of our Drought Contingency Plan. Today Lake Brownwood is at 62.2 % capacity.
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Nov. 7-13
Howard Payne at Texas State, 7 p.m. Brownwood at Eastland, 6:15 p.m. Brady at Early, 6:30 p.m. Bangs vs. Roby (at Eula), 5 p.m. Rising Star at Blanket, 6 p.m. Brookesmith at Bluff Dale, 6 p.m. Rochelle at Zephyr, 6 p.m. ***. Thursday, November 10. PLAYOFF FOOTBALL. Brownwood vs. El...
brownwoodnews.com
2022-23 Lady Lions one of youngest teams of Hohertz’s coaching era
Heather Hohertz is beginning her 14th campaign as Brownwood Lady Lions head coach, but the 2022-23 squad may be the youngest in terms of varsity experience she has fielded. Just two seniors – and one starter – return from last year’s 20-14 bi-district finalist squad, while two freshmen and four sophomores are among the 10 players on the roster as the season tips off Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Eastland.
brownwoodnews.com
Early PD investigating two acts of criminal mischief
The Early Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that it is investigating two acts of criminal mischief that occurred in the city over the weekend. * Someone entered the women’s restroom at the Early Baseball parks on Oak street and wrote graffiti on the walls, sinks and stalls which will require the area to be repainted.
brownwoodnews.com
Commissioners Agree to Repairs at Juvenile Detention Center
At today’s meeting of the Brown County Commissioners Court, approval was given for plumbing repairs at the Juvenile Justice Center. The buildings of the Center are owned by the County, and are leased to, and operate under the name of, Rite of Passage – The Oaks. Recently the building has exhibited cracks in the floors and walls, a result of leaks in the sewer lines. The sewer pipes are made of cast-iron, but have reached their service life expectancy and are beginning to fail. Kitchen and sewage waste are leaking under the building, causing structural and odor problems.
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Dragons basketball tallies first win under Neely, 43-38 over Roby
EULA – The Bangs Lady Dragons earned their first victory under former Brownwood assistant and new head coach Chesney Neely Tuesday, knocking off Roby, 43-38, in neutral site non-district action. The Lady Dragons – who played their season opener this past Saturday and lost to Cross Plains, 59-27 –...
Comments / 0