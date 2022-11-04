Read full article on original website
Jimmy Don Sliger, 72, of Brownwood
Jimmy Don Sliger, age 72 of Brownwood, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Don was born in Chillicothe,TX to Aaron and Thelma Christine Fox Sliger on June 18, 1950. Don owned his own roofing company and was a...
Peter Clements Romig, 73, of Brownwood
Peter Clements Romig was born to Ray and Wanda Romig on August 28, 1949, the middle of three brothers (Jim and Russell). Peter grew up in Brownwood, attending South Elementary as a child and graduating from Brownwood High School in 1967. He died fighting a second bout of meningitis in Yakima, Washington, on October 31, 2022 (already All Saints Day in Texas).
Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood
Henry Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, November 4, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral will be held in Heartland Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow...
Brian Kelly Riddle, 48, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Brian Kelly Riddle, 48 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Larry Bartley, 77
Larry Bartley,77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 31,2022. Larry was born in Hamilton, Texas on June 23, 1945, to Newman Bartley and Waunell Tucker. Shortly after graduating, he served in the United States Army. Larry married his wife, Linda (Sutherland) Bartley, of 49 years on August 30, 1973, in Brownwood, Texas.
Paula Diane Jackson, 72, of Mullin
Funeral service for Paula Diane Jackson, 72 of Mullin, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in San Angelo, Texas.
Brown County Sports Schedule Tuesday 11/8 – Saturday 11/12
Brownwood at Eastland, 6:15 p.m. Brady at Early, 6:30 p.m. Bangs vs. Roby (at Eula), 5 p.m. Rising Star at Blanket, 6 p.m. Brookesmith at Bluff Dale, 6 p.m. Rochelle at Zephyr, 6 p.m. ***. Thursday, November 10. PLAYOFF FOOTBALL. Brownwood vs. El Paso Irvin (at Odessa), 7 p.m. Early...
Ticket Information for Brownwood Playoff Game
Concerning Tickets for the Brownwood Lions game this Thursday night in Odessa:. All Tickets are going to be $8 – CASH- at the gate only. Brownwood will be sitting in the HOME Stands at Ratliff Stadium as Brownwood plays El Paso Irvin at 7:00 pm Thursday, November 10. You...
Coers sets goal to be best TSTC Welding Technology student
(BROWNWOOD, Texas) – Daniel Coers has set a goal for himself while studying Welding Technology at Texas State Technical College. “I want to work to become the best welding student at TSTC,” he said. He set the goal knowing that he would be starting a program that he...
Toys for Kids Registration Underway
Toys for Kids registration begins today, Monday, Nov. 7, at Grand Starz Ballroom, located a 2323 Belle Plain in Brownwood. Families can sign up for Christmas gifts from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Parents and guardians must bring a form of identification as well as the social...
Representatives of HPU’s Department of Social Work take part in Mission Waco Poverty Simulation
Members of Howard Payne University’s social work department recently gained new perspectives through Mission Waco’s Poverty Simulation. During the three-day experience, participants had the opportunity to see the world through a different lens, by walking in the shoes of the impoverished. This is Howard Payne University’s 11th year participating.
Council receives juvenile curfew report, awards contract for Downtown Plan
During Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Brownwood City Council, Brownwood Police Ed Kading provided statistics from the one year since the City’s juvenile curfew was put in place. The report showed for the entire year 28 calls for service regarding juvenile curfew issues were received. Of those 28...
Pond Hopper Nation Kids Fishing Event set for Nov. 12
The City of Brownwood issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. 4 To 4 Ever Inc. will be in Brownwood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Riverside Park hosting a Family Fishing Day focused on getting more families out enjoying the outdoors by fishing! First 50 children that sign up for the early bird registration ticket will receive a free fishing rod & reel and tackle.
Brownwood City Council to Meet Tuesday Morning – Agenda Posted
The Brownwood City Council will meet Tuesday, November 8, at 9:00 am at City Hall, 501 Center Avenue. The agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
‘It’s just what my heart and soul needed’: Dog and cow’s friendship brings peace to Brownwood family
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Kay Dyer has always been an animal person. Which is why she and her husband now have seven pets on their Lake Brownwood land. Three dogs and four cats all living in harmony. “Seven so far, I did see a kitty cat the other day that came up to the door,” Dyer […]
Bell Ringers Needed for Local Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
The information below is from Kelly Crenshaw, Interim Service Center Manager for the Brownwood Salvation Army. “Christmas season is almost upon us which means that I am going to be attempting to recruit as many of you as possible to help ring the bells at the kettles this year in Brownwood and Early.
Five Big Country schools enter the playoffs in the Harris Ratings Top 10
Brownwood, Hawley, Cisco, Coleman, and Albany are headed into the playoffs ranked in the Harris Ratings Top 10. The Brownwood Lions are district champions and are tenth this week in Class 4A Division I. The Lions meet El Paso Irvin in the first round on Thursday. Class 2A Division I...
Brown County enters Stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan
The Brown County Water Improvement District issued the following information Tuesday morning:. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday November 8, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet below spillway. We are now in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of our Drought Contingency Plan. Today Lake Brownwood is at 62.2 % capacity.
Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood brings advanced MRI imaging to the community
Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood (HMCB) is excited to announce the installation of new scanning technology that combines the latest advancements in MRI with the sophisticated engineering of a 1.5T wide bore system. The scanner provides a new level of patient comfort with adaptable coil designs and acceleration techniques that minimize scan times and improve image quality.
Artist Demonstration Series Features Ice-Dying
Artist demonstrations continue at the Brownwood Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave. with an Ice-dying demonstration by Brownwood Art Association Member Joan Stewart on Tues. Nov. 8 at 6 pm. Joan is also a member of the B.A.A. Fiber and Textile artists group, and already gave this popular demonstration during the group’s recent exhibit at the Art Center. This event is free and open to the public.
