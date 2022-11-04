ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essexville, MI

Comments / 9

Kelli b
4d ago

This is the future for many infants and children that will be forced to be born to parents that don't want,can't afford,and shouldn't have had children in the first place,but all the people against abortion and women's rights should pay their selves on the back,for each abortion stopped another child is nearly beaten to death,I am definitely sure these children are feeling pain.

Reply(1)
13
Angel1966
3d ago

Definitely a dirty shame! Children having chidren. I have to agree with Kelli b. Why the need to abuse innocent little children! Give them to someone that cant have babies! Birth control, DONT have children if you dont have it in you than dont have none!!!These so called parents that abuse and neglect them!!

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Three men arrested after speeding at 104 mph with illicit substances

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three men were arrested after traveling at 104 mph on I-75 while in possession of controlled substances, according to Michigan State Police. The following men have been arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County:. Shawn Wilson, 32, from Newport. One count possession of...
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

16-year-old facing several charges from alleged attack on Halloween

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with sex crimes and assault after an alleged attack on Halloween night in Grand Blanc Township. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said James Tate was formally charged as an adult Saturday. Juveniles usually aren't identified in criminal cases unless they are charged as adults.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Detroit News

Shooting in Bay City involving state police trooper investigated

Michigan State Police troopers from Metro Detroit are investigating a shooting involving a trooper in Bay City, officials said. Troopers with the agency's district that covers Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties were called at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to Marleen Drive near Murphy Street in Bay City to investigate an officer-involved shooting.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Police identify person of interest in Flint after deadly hit-and-run crash

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have identified a person of interest who may have hit and killed a wheelchair-bound man in Flint Township over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says the crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. Friday on Pasadena Avenue near Thornton Avenue. Police say a...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man charged with murder in death of Mount Pleasant woman on tribal lands

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Saginaw man has reportedly confessed to killing a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and wounding her child in the process. Federal prosecutors have leveled two complaints against Johnathan Ashford, 37, stemming from the Nov. 5 homicide of 33-year-old Rosanna M. Romero, also known by the surnames Martin and Keshick. In one complaint, Ashford is charged with second-degree murder; in the other, he’s charged with felon in possession of a firearm and failure to register a firearm.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Saginaw News

Man shot by police in Bay City after high-speed chase had threatened to kill ex, sheriff alleges

BAY CITY, MI — After allegedly threatening to kill his ex and leading police on a high-speed chase, a Bay City man was wounded in a shootout with police. At 12:11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a threats complaint at to Bayfield Assisted Living & Memory Care, 3932 Monitor Road in Monitor Township, according to Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A female employee of the facility had called 911 to report her ex-boyfriend had sent her text messages saying he was going to go to her work and kill her, the sheriff said.
BAY CITY, MI
Nationwide Report

51-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Flint (Flint, MI)

Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 4, on Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue around 8:19 p.m. According to the Flint Township Police Department, Lt. Matt Vanlente, a 51-year-old Flint resident, was in his wheelchair on the roadway when he was hit by a black Dodge Durango traveling east on Pasadena.
FLINT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Sanilac DTF: Marlette pair suspected of selling marijuana to 13-year-old Brown City Student

The Sanilac County Drug Task Force had a successful Drug Take Back Day on October 29, with residents across the county turning in almost 190 pounds of pills. With the county sheriff’s office providing almost 117 pounds of that amount, Marlette, Deckerville, Croswell and Brown City police also collected pills, with the former three collecting a rough average of 20 pounds between them and Brown City turning in 10.4 pounds.
BROWN CITY, MI
Morning Sun

After police seek parents of two kids, man arrested for murder

A 37-year-old man is jailed on a murder charge after a string of police activity Saturday that started with a call for help identifying the parents of two children. Mt. Pleasant police, after seeking help finding the parents of the two young children, later said the parents were found as multiple departments swarmed a home east of town.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
abc12.com

Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire

Jasmine Lane is in shock and disbelief after her sons Daquante and Lamonte died in a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint early Saturday. Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire. She said 5-year-old Daquante and 3-year-old Lamonte Johnson were trapped upstairs by smoke...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint family seeks justice in deaths of 2 boys

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family is announcing legal proceedings after the deaths of their sons in a house fire in May. 9-year-old Lamar Mitchel and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died from smoke inhalation when their home on West Pulaski Street in Flint caught fire. Their bodies were found after the house was given an all-clear by firefighters, a discovery that led to the resignation of one firefighter and the discipline of another.
FLINT, MI
9&10 News

THC Candy Found at School in Chippewa County, Deputies Say

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at a Chippewa County school involving suspected THC candy. THC is the chemical that makes people feel high. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that on Friday, two students between the ages of 12 and 14 were found to be under the influence of THC. Deputies said it appeared the kids had eaten the THC candy.
WNEM

Two people injured, two suspects in custody following police chase

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two suspects are in custody following a foot chase that led to a multiple car crash on Franklin Street outside of TV5′s Saginaw Studio. Two suspects were taken into custody following a short foot chase that happened shortly after a crash at the intersection of Franklin Street and Genesee Avenue.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy