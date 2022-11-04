BAY CITY, MI — After allegedly threatening to kill his ex and leading police on a high-speed chase, a Bay City man was wounded in a shootout with police. At 12:11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a threats complaint at to Bayfield Assisted Living & Memory Care, 3932 Monitor Road in Monitor Township, according to Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A female employee of the facility had called 911 to report her ex-boyfriend had sent her text messages saying he was going to go to her work and kill her, the sheriff said.

