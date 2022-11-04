Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Horns basketball edges Brady, 31-28, to start season
EARLY – The Early Lady Horns opened the 2022-23 basketball campaign with a 31-28 home victory over Brady Tuesday night. Additional information on the contest was not available. Early (1-0) will travel to Miles at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
brownwoodnews.com
2022-23 Lady Lions one of youngest teams of Hohertz’s coaching era
Heather Hohertz is beginning her 14th campaign as Brownwood Lady Lions head coach, but the 2022-23 squad may be the youngest in terms of varsity experience she has fielded. Just two seniors – and one starter – return from last year’s 20-14 bi-district finalist squad, while two freshmen and four sophomores are among the 10 players on the roster as the season tips off Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Eastland.
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions basketball drops season opener at Eastland, 47-33
EASTLAND – The Brownwood Lady Lions tipped off their 14th season under head coach Heather Hohertz Tuesday night, as they dropped a 47-33 road contest to the Class 3A Eastland Lady Mavs. Returning just one starter from last year’s 20-14 and relying on multiple freshmen and sophomores this season,...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Five Big Country schools enter the playoffs in the Harris Ratings Top 10
Brownwood, Hawley, Cisco, Coleman, and Albany are headed into the playoffs ranked in the Harris Ratings Top 10. The Brownwood Lions are district champions and are tenth this week in Class 4A Division I. The Lions meet El Paso Irvin in the first round on Thursday. Class 2A Division I...
The Community News
Bi-District playoff game information
The Aledo Bearcats will face the Killeen Shoemaker Grey Wolves for the bi-district football championship at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Bearcat Stadium. The Aledo ISD has announced that all playoff tickets are general admission — first-come, first-served — with no reserved seats. Tickets for students...
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Nov. 7-13
Howard Payne at Texas State, 7 p.m. Brownwood at Eastland, 6:15 p.m. Brady at Early, 6:30 p.m. Bangs vs. Roby (at Eula), 5 p.m. Rising Star at Blanket, 6 p.m. Brookesmith at Bluff Dale, 6 p.m. Rochelle at Zephyr, 6 p.m. ***. Thursday, November 10. PLAYOFF FOOTBALL. Brownwood vs. El...
247Sports
Former Texas tormentor Gary Patterson now helping Longhorns face his former team — undefeated TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — Longhorn Nation always thought Gary Patterson spent more time game-planning for Texas when he was the head coach at TCU, resulting in Patterson’s 7-3 record against the Longhorns once the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12. So naturally, one of the first questions Steve Sarkisian...
koxe.com
Jimmy Don Sliger, 72, of Brownwood
Jimmy Don Sliger, age 72 of Brownwood, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Don was born in Chillicothe,TX to Aaron and Thelma Christine Fox Sliger on June 18, 1950. Don owned his own roofing company and was a...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Brownwood, TX
If you’re fond of history, sports, arts, and nature, Brownwood would be an enjoyable destination for you. It’s the largest city in Brown County, Texas, offering entertaining attractions. Lake Brownwood, Colorado River, and Pecan Bayou surround the city, providing many attractions with a touch of nature. Its recreational...
brownwoodnews.com
Coers sets goal to be best TSTC Welding Technology student
Daniel Coers has set a goal for himself while studying Welding Technology at Texas State Technical College. “I want to work to become the best welding student at TSTC,” he said. He set the goal knowing that he would be starting a program that he knew little about. In...
kwhi.com
TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT
Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
