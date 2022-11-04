ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldthwaite, TX

Lady Horns basketball edges Brady, 31-28, to start season

EARLY – The Early Lady Horns opened the 2022-23 basketball campaign with a 31-28 home victory over Brady Tuesday night. Additional information on the contest was not available. Early (1-0) will travel to Miles at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
EARLY, TX
2022-23 Lady Lions one of youngest teams of Hohertz’s coaching era

Heather Hohertz is beginning her 14th campaign as Brownwood Lady Lions head coach, but the 2022-23 squad may be the youngest in terms of varsity experience she has fielded. Just two seniors – and one starter – return from last year’s 20-14 bi-district finalist squad, while two freshmen and four sophomores are among the 10 players on the roster as the season tips off Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Eastland.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Lady Lions basketball drops season opener at Eastland, 47-33

EASTLAND – The Brownwood Lady Lions tipped off their 14th season under head coach Heather Hohertz Tuesday night, as they dropped a 47-33 road contest to the Class 3A Eastland Lady Mavs. Returning just one starter from last year’s 20-14 and relying on multiple freshmen and sophomores this season,...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Bi-District playoff game information

The Aledo Bearcats will face the Killeen Shoemaker Grey Wolves for the bi-district football championship at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Bearcat Stadium. The Aledo ISD has announced that all playoff tickets are general admission — first-come, first-served — with no reserved seats. Tickets for students...
ALEDO, TX
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Nov. 7-13

Howard Payne at Texas State, 7 p.m. Brownwood at Eastland, 6:15 p.m. Brady at Early, 6:30 p.m. Bangs vs. Roby (at Eula), 5 p.m. Rising Star at Blanket, 6 p.m. Brookesmith at Bluff Dale, 6 p.m. Rochelle at Zephyr, 6 p.m. ***. Thursday, November 10. PLAYOFF FOOTBALL. Brownwood vs. El...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Jimmy Don Sliger, 72, of Brownwood

Jimmy Don Sliger, age 72 of Brownwood, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Don was born in Chillicothe,TX to Aaron and Thelma Christine Fox Sliger on June 18, 1950. Don owned his own roofing company and was a...
BROWNWOOD, TX
15 Best Things to Do in Brownwood, TX

If you’re fond of history, sports, arts, and nature, Brownwood would be an enjoyable destination for you. It’s the largest city in Brown County, Texas, offering entertaining attractions. Lake Brownwood, Colorado River, and Pecan Bayou surround the city, providing many attractions with a touch of nature. Its recreational...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Pond Hopper Nation Kids Fishing Event set for Nov. 12

The City of Brownwood issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. 4 To 4 Ever Inc. will be in Brownwood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Riverside Park hosting a Family Fishing Day focused on getting more families out enjoying the outdoors by fishing! First 50 children that sign up for the early bird registration ticket will receive a free fishing rod & reel and tackle.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Veterans Day program set for Nov. 11 at Central Texas Veterans Memorial

Brownwood‘s Veterans Day program will be on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11 AM at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial. We will be dedicating plaques honoring 1964 Brownwood High School graduate Brigadier General Dan Locker and former State Representative Lieutenant Colonel Bob Turner. Navy Commander Chaplain Jim Looby and State Representative Glenn Rogers will speak. Lieutenant Colonel James Masters, Commander of VFW post 3278, will be the master of ceremonies. Local patriotic businesses will be recognized. We have chairs but you may want to bring your own lawn chair.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Coers sets goal to be best TSTC Welding Technology student

Daniel Coers has set a goal for himself while studying Welding Technology at Texas State Technical College. “I want to work to become the best welding student at TSTC,” he said. He set the goal knowing that he would be starting a program that he knew little about. In...
BROWNWOOD, TX
TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT

Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
AUSTIN, TX

