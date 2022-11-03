ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucasville, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

White Castle: Chillicothe Police investigation reveals needle inside bag was hoax

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular food chain has said that a police investigation has uncovered an untruth about their burger joint. On Monday, the Guardian reported that police were dispatched to White Castle in Chillicothe after a customer reported finding a hypodermic needle in her food bag. Police immediately launched an investigation and started watching security videos from inside the restaurant.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
whbc.com

14 Fined, Hunting Licenses Revoked in Massive Multi-State Poaching Operation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A huge deer poaching operation that crossed state lines and involved 14 different defendants has been adjudicated. The ODNR Division of Wildlife and Pennsylvania Game Commission say the 14 must pay a total of $70,000 in fines and restitution, with hunting license revocations averaging over four years.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
sciotopost.com

Laurelville – Firefighters Called to Fight Bush Fire

HOCKING – Firefighters from Pickaway and Hocking counties have been called to fight a brush fire around 4:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, Laurelvillle has been requested to the area of 2400 block of Mowey road for a brush fire. Tarlton has been requested for mutual aid.
LAURELVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Famous Pickaway County Local Eric Henn is Painting Dum-Dums Watertower in Ohio

BRYAN, OHIO – Eight 65-foot-tall Dum-Dum lollipops will soon be painted on. the water tower in Bryan, Ohio. Base coat paint began on the water tower on the northwest side of Bryan a month ago, in preparation for a hand-painted mural of eight Dum-Dum lollipops, each more than 65 feet tall, surrounding the circumference of the main water tank.
BRYAN, OH
Lootpress

Most of Ceredo has lost power, authorities unsure why

CEREDO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mysterious power outage has affected the Ceredo area Saturday night with no clear reason as to why. A release from the Ceredo Police Department at around 10:00pm Saturday confirmed the outage, which has reportedly affected the bulk of the Ceredo area, as well as parts of the Kenova area.
CEREDO, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pickaway Co. Engineer’s Office announces temporary road closure

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Engineer’s Office announced the temporary closure of West Ford Road. According to the county engineer, West Ford Road will be closed between Commercial Point Road and Gibson Road for a bridge repair project. The repairs are expected to last through December...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Rape reported in Hoover House

The Ohio University Police Department reported that a rape occurred on Saturday in Hoover House. The incident was reported early Saturday morning around 2 a.m. The suspect was known to the victim. No other information was available at press time.
Colorado Newsline

Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends

In the wake of major coal ash spills from power plant containment ponds in Tennessee and into the Dan River along the North Carolina and Virginia border, the federal Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 laid out the first federal rules for managing the ash, one of the nation’s largest waste streams, and the toxins it […] The post Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CHESHIRE, OH
WSAZ

Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third man charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2001 has admitted guilt in the incident, according to information from Common Pleas Court in Meigs County. Richard Walker Jr., 21, of South Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
WILMINGTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Charged after 2-Year-Old Found Running in Western Ave

Chillicothe – A woman was charged and her child was put into protective services after police were called to the scene of a two-year-old running in the roadway. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the scene around 8:43 on 11/07/22. When they arrived at the 300 Block of W. Water St. they found a small child wearing a diaper running near Western Ave. alone.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injuries reported in Pickaway Co. crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel have responded to a two-vehicle crash in Pickaway County. The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. along Huber-Hitler Road near the intersection of Route 56. According to first responders, both vehicles suffered heavy damage. The Guardian could not independently confirm the extent...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Meigs County woman loses life in motorcycle accident

RACINE — A woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident in Meigs County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport, was riding on a motorcycle driven by Randall Nichols, 37, of Portland on County Road 28, Apple Grove Dorcas Road, the patrol said.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

