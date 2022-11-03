Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
White Castle: Chillicothe Police investigation reveals needle inside bag was hoax
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular food chain has said that a police investigation has uncovered an untruth about their burger joint. On Monday, the Guardian reported that police were dispatched to White Castle in Chillicothe after a customer reported finding a hypodermic needle in her food bag. Police immediately launched an investigation and started watching security videos from inside the restaurant.
Deputies search for person of interest in West Virginia destruction of property
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Mason County are looking for an individual in connection to a report of destruction of property. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are trying to identify a person seen on a surveillance camera in the area of Greer Road in Mason County. They say they are […]
West Virginia Division of Forestry: Massive Wayne County fire caused by arson
UPDATE (Nov. 7, 2022, 2:40 p.m.): During an ongoing investigation, the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) found that the Wayne County forest fire was caused by arson. The WVDOF asks that anyone with information on the fire call the Special Operations Unit’s arson hotline at 1 (800) 233-FIRE (3473) or report it online. The […]
whbc.com
14 Fined, Hunting Licenses Revoked in Massive Multi-State Poaching Operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A huge deer poaching operation that crossed state lines and involved 14 different defendants has been adjudicated. The ODNR Division of Wildlife and Pennsylvania Game Commission say the 14 must pay a total of $70,000 in fines and restitution, with hunting license revocations averaging over four years.
Crews on scene for five hours battling brush fire in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County 911 says there is a brush fire on County Road 73 in Ohio. Dispatchers tell 13 News that fire departments have been on the scene for five hours on Monday. Rome Volunteer Fire Department is leading the effort to put out the blaze, but dispatchers say there are […]
WLWT 5
George Wagner's defense team calls witnesses as prosecutors agree to pause state's case
WAVERLY, Ohio — The personal character of accused killer George Wagner quickly came into play when the ninth week of his murder trial began Monday. "Both Jake and George would help serve at the mission," Kelly Cinereski said. Cinereski is a pastor in Alaska, which is where George Wagner,...
sciotopost.com
Breaking News – Vehicle Crash Involving Sewage Truck in Pickaway County
Pickaway County – A two-vehicle crash occurred in Pickaway Counties’ east side around 11 am on Monday. According to early reports, a crash involving a sewage truck and a vehicle at the intersection of 56 and Hubert Hitler road. Airbags have been deployed and one vehicle has started to catch fire.
sciotopost.com
Laurelville – Firefighters Called to Fight Bush Fire
HOCKING – Firefighters from Pickaway and Hocking counties have been called to fight a brush fire around 4:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, Laurelvillle has been requested to the area of 2400 block of Mowey road for a brush fire. Tarlton has been requested for mutual aid.
The Stain from the Decomposed Body of Margaret Schilling
The decomposed stain in the shape of a body --Historic Mysteries. This is the eerie and unnerving story of a patient called Margaret Schilling. According to the reports, this young woman of mental health problems and disabilities.
sciotopost.com
Famous Pickaway County Local Eric Henn is Painting Dum-Dums Watertower in Ohio
BRYAN, OHIO – Eight 65-foot-tall Dum-Dum lollipops will soon be painted on. the water tower in Bryan, Ohio. Base coat paint began on the water tower on the northwest side of Bryan a month ago, in preparation for a hand-painted mural of eight Dum-Dum lollipops, each more than 65 feet tall, surrounding the circumference of the main water tank.
Most of Ceredo has lost power, authorities unsure why
CEREDO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mysterious power outage has affected the Ceredo area Saturday night with no clear reason as to why. A release from the Ceredo Police Department at around 10:00pm Saturday confirmed the outage, which has reportedly affected the bulk of the Ceredo area, as well as parts of the Kenova area.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pickaway Co. Engineer’s Office announces temporary road closure
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Engineer’s Office announced the temporary closure of West Ford Road. According to the county engineer, West Ford Road will be closed between Commercial Point Road and Gibson Road for a bridge repair project. The repairs are expected to last through December...
thepostathens.com
Rape reported in Hoover House
The Ohio University Police Department reported that a rape occurred on Saturday in Hoover House. The incident was reported early Saturday morning around 2 a.m. The suspect was known to the victim. No other information was available at press time.
Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends
In the wake of major coal ash spills from power plant containment ponds in Tennessee and into the Dan River along the North Carolina and Virginia border, the federal Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 laid out the first federal rules for managing the ash, one of the nation’s largest waste streams, and the toxins it […] The post Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman claims hypodermic needle found in food bag from Chillicothe restaurant
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local woman says she found a hypodermic needle in the bottom of her food bag after visiting a local fast-food establishment in Chillicothe. Reports say it happened Saturday evening. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were contacted by the woman who stated she had...
WSAZ
Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third man charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2001 has admitted guilt in the incident, according to information from Common Pleas Court in Meigs County. Richard Walker Jr., 21, of South Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to...
Times Gazette
Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Woman Charged after 2-Year-Old Found Running in Western Ave
Chillicothe – A woman was charged and her child was put into protective services after police were called to the scene of a two-year-old running in the roadway. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the scene around 8:43 on 11/07/22. When they arrived at the 300 Block of W. Water St. they found a small child wearing a diaper running near Western Ave. alone.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injuries reported in Pickaway Co. crash
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel have responded to a two-vehicle crash in Pickaway County. The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. along Huber-Hitler Road near the intersection of Route 56. According to first responders, both vehicles suffered heavy damage. The Guardian could not independently confirm the extent...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Meigs County woman loses life in motorcycle accident
RACINE — A woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident in Meigs County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport, was riding on a motorcycle driven by Randall Nichols, 37, of Portland on County Road 28, Apple Grove Dorcas Road, the patrol said.
