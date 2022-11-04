ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Islip, NY

Grandson killed his grandmother in hit-and-run on Long Island: police

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man is accused of intentionally hitting his 80-year-old grandmother with his vehicle, killing her in a hit-and-run in October, police said.

Raymond Gallo, 28, of West Islip, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, Helga McNulty of Babylon.

Gallo and McNulty were riding together in his vehicle on Tanglewood Road in West Islip on Oct. 16 when the grandmother got out of the vehicle near Ryan Street around 9:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Gallo allegedly made a U-turn and intentionally hit his grandmother and then continued on driving, police said.

McNulty died from her injuries. Police didn’t specify a motive for the hit-and-run.

Gallo was arraigned Friday at Suffolk County Criminal Court in Riverhead.

ApocalypseNow
3d ago

why did Granny get out the car ? Thats a strange thing to do . Was she forced to flee him ? I'll bet yes .You never get the full story from these losers . Now ive gotta google for more info .

