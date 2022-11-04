ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMBC.com

Olathe bank robbery suspect arrested after police chase, wreck

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe, Kansas, Police Department says one man is in custody after two attempted bank robberies Monday afternoon. Officers were called to two different banks Monday afternoon to investigate reported robberies. Police said officers were called to the U.S. Bank branch in the 15300 block of...
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

Grandview police investigate after man found dead in pickup truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Grandview said they're investigating a man's death Monday afternoon. Authorities said officers were called at 3:5o p.m. to the 13900 block of Grandboro Lane on a body in a pickup truck. Police said when officers arrived, they found the man, who is possibly...
GRANDVIEW, MO
KMBC.com

Three children seriously injured in Olathe crash

Olathe police are investigating after a crash left three children seriously injured Saturday night. Police say around 10:14 p.m. Saturday they were called to 56 Highway and Mahaffie Street for a two-vehicle crash. Two 11-year-olds and a 12-year-old, who were all in the same vehicle, suffered serious injuries. The driver...
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

KCPD officers help save the life of an unresponsive infant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says one of its officers saved the life of an infant. Last Thursday, Officer Richard DuChaine's quick actions are being credited with saving the young child. DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, responded to a call for a one-month-old...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Two hurt in wrong-way crash on I-70 near Stadium Dr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are injured, one seriously, after a wrong-way crash on I-70 near the Truman Sports Complex. Kansas City, Missouri police say a Chevrolet Equinox was heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at around 1:20 a.m. Sunday when it approached a Ford van.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Clay and Platte counties see big voter turnout on Election Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voter turnout on the Missouri side of the metro area has been steady as several races and issues are at stake. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty serves as the polling place for six area precincts. Poll workers said voters started lining up before they opened the doors at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

A cooler Monday is ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cooler Monday is ahead for Kansas City. A few spotty showers arrive Tuesday. Wednesday will be back to mild with highs in the mid-70s. Cold air slams into the region beginning Thursday, with some rain following suit.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Shelter KC in urgent need of Thanksgiving donations and volunteers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shelter KC has an urgent need for Thanksgiving donations. The Kansas City, Missouri, organization serves meals to the homeless Thanksgiving week, provides food baskets to needy residents and reheatable meals for others. Typically donation boxes are half full. This year, they're nearly empty. "We know...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Mild conditions to start the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More clouds than sun today with brisk east winds. High 57. Warmer with a cloudy sky on Election Day Tuesday. Slight chance of a brief shower during the day. High 64. Much warmer and windier Wednesday with scattered clouds and sun. South gusts up to 30 mph. High 76. Very windy and warm on Thursday with south gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early evening and overnight. Noticeable blast of cold air behind the front for Friday with sunshine. High only 38 Friday afternoon! Colder air settles in over the weekend with morning lows in the 10s and 20s and highs in the 30s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Election day will be cloudy with a chance for rain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 40s. A few showers are possible on election day, otherwise cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. More sunshine arrives Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s. Windy weather will be present on both Wednesday and Thursday with near-record warmth. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon into the evening with a strong cold front.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

COMMUNITY DAY: Caregivers on the Homefront

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Caregivers on the Homefront is a personal passion for Founder and Executive Director Shawn Moore. “For me, it’s personal because in 2017 on a day like this in August with bright, sunshiney day, my husband was triggered and it was his first suicide attempt.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KU track and field alum wins the New York City Marathon

NEW YORK — A University of Kansas track and field alum has won the New York City Marathon. Sharon Lokedi, a 2019 graduate from KU, took first place on Sunday in NYC. Lokeidi's win came during her first marathon. Ever. Only making the victory even more impressive for the former Jayhawk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

