KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More clouds than sun today with brisk east winds. High 57. Warmer with a cloudy sky on Election Day Tuesday. Slight chance of a brief shower during the day. High 64. Much warmer and windier Wednesday with scattered clouds and sun. South gusts up to 30 mph. High 76. Very windy and warm on Thursday with south gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early evening and overnight. Noticeable blast of cold air behind the front for Friday with sunshine. High only 38 Friday afternoon! Colder air settles in over the weekend with morning lows in the 10s and 20s and highs in the 30s.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO