ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 17

E-Man
4d ago

But wait a minute. The legal law abiding tax paying American citizens are told our economy is doing great. Is that a lie? Start answering democrat voters. Why is our tax dollars being spent on this? Never mind I already know. It’s for all those illegal undocumented immigrant invaders that Murphy accepted from Joe Biden and his administration open borders policies.

Reply(1)
10
AP_000842.97b3c1cdbbd5452992af77375d8813d9.1650
3d ago

I have a question 51 million will only help 4600 how much do these people owe. Are they saying those on the list owe over 11K for more then a year now. No wonder the small apartment owners went bankrupt

Reply
4
Anita Obomswain
3d ago

this all could be solved if the Governor would stop with allowing landlord's to charge so much for rent!

Reply(1)
6
Related
New Jersey 101.5

‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house

Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ opioid prescription rules are now national guidelines

New opioid prescription guidelines from a federal agency echo what New Jersey has already been doing for years. At the same time, many states have laws on the books that mirror the patient notification act first enacted by New Jersey in 2017. "This is a life-saving law that makes complete...
NJ Spotlight

Drug deaths rise, but NJ’s safe-injection sites stalled

Intravenous drug use carries numerous dangers, including the high risk of infection. In 2019 alone, injection-related infections cost the lives of nearly 300 New Jersey residents and led to almost 2,000 emergency room visits and more than 7,000 hospitalizations. The cost of this care topped $1 billion, much of it covered by publicly subsidized programs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ steps up fight against toxic ‘forever chemicals’

Bill says chemicals should be regulated as a class, not individually, to better protect public health. New Jersey lawmakers are working to set strict health limits on so-called forever chemicals as a class rather than regulating them one by one, as now happens. Since there are thousands of the chemicals...
MAINE STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ mulls increased supervision of children in psychiatric facilities

Bill would require same care as group homes, detention centers. Children in psychiatric facilities in New Jersey would be supervised 24 hours a day, seven days a week under a bill that mandates these facilities adopt the same staffing requirements as children’s group homes and juvenile detention centers. Andrea...
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy: I pledged to do something about New Jersey’s notorious taxes and I have | Opinion

New Jersey’s property tax problem is nothing new. Property taxes, and the question of how to fairly pay for the local government and services that our communities need, have vexed taxpayers and governments alike since the first property taxes were collected in 1670. The principle of “uniform taxation” — requiring equal tax rates on all property in any given locality, both residential and commercial — which underpins our current property tax system was enshrined in state law in 1851.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Climate change, clean-energy jobs, home prices

A recent Rutgers-Eagleton poll finds that 70% of New Jersey residents believe climate change poses a threat. This week, leaders from around the world are gathering at a climate change conference in Egypt known as COP27. Among those attending is Ralph Izzo, the executive chairman of Public Service Enterprise Group. He says the need to reduce carbon emissions is greater than ever before but that geopolitics is getting in the way. PSEG has aligned itself with the Murphy administration’s clean-energy goals by boosting energy efficiency efforts and investing in solar and wind energy.
wrnjradio.com

New Jersey to receive nearly $500K from $16M settlements over 2012 and 2015 Experian data breaches

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey will be receiving approximately $500,000 under the settlements of two multistate investigations into data breaches affecting Experian in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Monday. The multistate investigation of the 2015...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ is moving, but where? And who’s moving to NJ?

It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
FLORIDA STATE
Shore News Network

Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey

MORRIS PLAINS – A pregnant woman was the latest victim in an ongoing cash-for-bail scam that is being perpetrated across New Jersey and beyond. Today, the New Jersey State Police released a sketch of the suspect and are asking the public to assist in identifying him. According to police, On October 21, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the suspect called the victim pretending to be a New York prosecutor and advised that a family member had been in a car accident with a pregnant woman. “The suspect stated that the family member needed cash for bail money and instructed the victim The post Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy