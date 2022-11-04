ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, NY

Warsaw man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

By Emily Miller
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRVnn_0izBXKKS00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 60-year-old Warsaw man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography Friday, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

On April 28, 2021, officials say they conducted a search warrant of Ronald Longhini’s residence where investigators recovered two laptop computers containing images and videos of child pornography. In total, Longhini was found to be in possession of over 458 images and 1094 videos of child pornography, some of which included prepubescent minors and depictions of violence.

Longhini faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

