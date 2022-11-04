Read full article on original website
Related
Brown Daily Herald
ceaseless sequentialities [feature]
Chairlifts have always scared me. I remember when I had to board one for the first time, swiveling my skis atop the faded red line dyed into the ice below me as I waited for the seat. I looked back over my right shoulder, anxious to get the timing right. The chair was coming—my chance. I was ready. The cushion touched the back of my hamstrings and I bent my knees instinctively, just like my dad told me to.
Hospice nurse shares 'most comforting' fact about death which people don't realise
The subject of death is never much fun, but hospice nurse Julie McFadden is trying to make the topic a little less taboo with her informative TikTok videos. In one of her recent posts, the 39-year-old speaks about a phenomenon known as ‘visioning’ — something she describes as ‘a normal part of death and dying’.
My 'glamorous' van life involved a lot of sacrifices. Here's how I built it and what it's like working on the road.
Freelancer Mariah Arianna and her partner spent 26,000 euros on a renovated van. She loves that she's saving money and makes her own work schedule.
Woman Requires Each of Her Wedding Guests to Bring a Minimum $250 Gift or They Aren’t Allowed Into the Wedding
The average wedding gift amount is about $100. While some give more, depending on financial circumstances, some also give much less. In most cases, your wedding gift amount is 100% your decision, so there's no pressure involved.
My $10,000 side hustle is calming, cute and low stress – and you can do it too
THERE has been one side hustle that’s a real cash cow – just play with your own farm animals, and you can net $10,000 a month. Americans are continuously looking for side hustles to increase their spending money amid rates of extreme inflation. Many of these side hustles...
Moving During the Pandemic and Other Silly Things - A Short Series
Coming to an end of an era sometimes sneaks up on you like a loved one trying to play “guess who.” You think you know what’s happening and who it is, but do you really? Well, moving during a world-wide pandemic is somewhat similar. My eyes were partially covered while I was full of anticipation for new experiences, and definitely more space.
ABC 4
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
Upworthy
Four single moms join hands to buy a home, transforming their lives and creating a paradise
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 18, 2022. It has since been updated. It is understandable that humans build their lives around their partners, but it is also a lost opportunity to not live with our best friends. Of course, there are a lucky few whose partners also happen to be their best friends, but it's a fair assessment to say they are in a minority. Buying a home, which was once a middle-class aspiration, is now more of a distant dream for the majority of people. Setting an example to many, four women have joined hands to buy a home in an urban area in Washington DC, reported TODAY. They are now reimagining the core concepts our society is built on—family and child-rearing. People have built families, had children, and invested in assets with their partners, and now four women are showing that maybe it's not such a bad idea to rework how we view these concepts to find happiness, especially if one's current living situation is not working out.
Best affordable pillows: 6 money and sleep-saving buys
Renters, savers, and college roomies, pick up these pillows for cheap from Amazon, Target, and Bed Bath and Beyond
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com
Thanksgiving Children’s Books
Gobble up these Thanksgiving children’s books! From its historical past to modern traditions, read about the season of gratitude. Every year, my kids bring home Thanksgiving crafts from school, like a wreath all about gratitude or the ubiquitous “hand” turkey. They’ve put on classroom shows where they sing about turkeys in Albuquerque and learn cute dance moves.
momcollective.com
Let’s Stop Buying Our Kids So Many THINGS
The gifting holidays are nearly upon us, so it’s the season for me to beg everyone to give their children experiences rather than possessions. Or at least to buy things that aren’t going to turn into clutter and end up nesting with the dust bunnies under the bed by February.
7 Things to Remember at Weddings in Minnesota
My sister’s wedding was this past weekend, and while it was a blast I was reminded that a lot of things happen on the day of the wedding! This means all good and bad, but a lot of it can be really common. I thought I would share what you should remember when going to (or being in) a wedding and what that might entail that day. A nice little heads-up on a big day is very much appreciated.
Recycled Crafts
Sew Mittens From Upcycled Sweaters
Upcycle an old sweater into some warm winter mittens! The sweater colors and designs make adorable mittens that will keep your hands warm all winter. They make great gifts and are so fun to make, you may end up making them for everyone on your Christmas list! You can purchase the pattern from Fox and Pine Stitches.
7 Products That Have Made My Life Infinitely Easier as a Brand-New Parent
Ahead of having my first baby this past July, I felt consumed with a need to research baby gear. It was my version of nesting, which is often characterized as the urge to clean and organize ahead of a new baby’s arrival. For those uninitiated to the world of baby gear, trust when I say there is an overwhelming number of options available for an overwhelming number of products, which you may or may not need at all. Period.
The Great Depression helped me to survive the pandemic of 2020
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my family, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. March of 2020 started like every other month of that year for my family. I sat in front of my daughter's high school listening to a report from the governor when I learned that school would be closed for the remainder of the year due to the pandemic. I pondered this news as I waited for the school bell to ring and for my daughter to get into the car. As I listened to this news, I remembered my conversations with my great-grandmother and grandmother about the Great Depression.
Realistic Fiction : My mom cut me out of her will
Part V: There are always two sides to every story. We may not know the harsh truth if we don’t ask direct and honest questions from the main sources. Read Laura's story, part IV, here.
Comments / 0