Providence, RI

Brown Daily Herald

Spilker ’24: Brown’s response to the antisemitic Hillel note fails to center the Jewish community

In a Nov. 1 email from Vice President for Institutional Equity and Diversity Sylvia Carey-Butler and Vice President for Campus Life Eric Estes to the Brown community, the hateful and violent note left at Brown RISD Hillel last week did not even get its own sentence before Carey-Butler and Estes moved on to vaguely decry other “incidents of bias” seen on and around campus in recent weeks, as well as listing support resources to students.
DPS seeks to address campus lighting needs with survey, programming

Daylight saving time ended Sunday, which means that the sun will set over Providence before 5 p.m. each evening until February. When the time changes and it is “darker than normal,” community members change their routines slightly, including their commute and “day-to-day activities,” wrote Sergeant Kelly Mitchell, a member of the DPS Community Engagement Team, in an email to The Herald.
Metro Roundup: Bonds on the ballot

Tomorrow, Rhode Island residents will head to the polls. Along with a gubernatorial election, a tightly-contested U.S. House race and contests for local and state representatives, voters will decide on three state bond referenda. Meanwhile, development remains ongoing downtown: The Providence City Council recently granted the Superman building a three-decade...
‘They’re one-in-a-million’: Women’s soccer wins third consecutive Ivy League title

For the third time in a row, the Brown women’s soccer team is once again the Ivy League champion. On the back of the most stringent defense in the conference and an aggressive attack led by forwards Brittany Raphino ’23 and Ava Seelenfreund ’23, the Bears finished undefeated in conference play, just as they did in 2019 and 2021 — the program’s 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
