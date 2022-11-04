The writer and professor's new book, "Ride or Die : A Feminist Manifesto For the Wellbeing of Black Women," is available today. Shanita Hubbard, author, advocate, and sociology professor, was having a particularly stressful day when she found the inspiration for her new book: Ride or Die : A Feminist Manifesto For the Wellbeing of Black Women. Hubbard had spent months preparing for an important meeting at work. She’d gathered some of the city’s power players to discuss a project. But before it was over, she had to leave. She got a call from her daughter’s school saying there was an emergency. She apologized to the movers and shakers in the room and jumped on the highway.

