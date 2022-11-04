Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Essence
Happy Birthday, SZA! The Ultimate Playlist Complete With SZA’s Top Hits!
Our favorite lover girl turns 33 today. There’s very few artists whose album anniversaries are revered as arbitrary measures of time to reflect on how their music has transmuted us — let alone their debut album. But, every year in June, we look to SZA’s CTRL as a gilded souvenir from our past lives. The 2017 album not only introduced us to SZA’s salient confrontation with diminished self-esteem, desolation, and futile romantic prowess but to our own fragility.
Essence
Girls United Gave Gen-Z Table Shakers Their Flowers At First-Ever Future Makers Awards Dinner
Hosted by Coco Jones, Girls United honored the change makers of Gen Z. The third annual Girls United Summit came back harder than ever in Atlanta, Georgia between our panels, activations, and our first-ever Future Makers Awards honoree dinner. Hosted by rising R&B singer and Bel-Air star Coco Jones, who brought her superstar personality, greeted attendees, and coordinated a fun ice-breaking bingo game to get to know one another at the invite-only event.
Essence
WATCH | Rihanna Talks Savage Fenty Vol. 4, Superbowl, And Not Being ‘One Of Those Billionaires’
When it comes to her latest projects, business success, and even new motherhood, the singer says, “It’s still me.”. Rihanna is officially back outside. Don’t just take our word for it, the singer says so herself. We spoke with the fashion, beauty, and music mogul ahead of Savage X Fenty Vol. 4, her annual fashion experience which will debut on Prime Video November 9th, and she told us although she took a little break from work after having her son with fellow entertainer A$Ap Rocky in May, “Now I’m back outside.”
Essence
‘Black Women Got 99 Gifts, Being Jesus Ain’t One.’ Why Shanita Hubbard Wants To Dismantle The Ride Or Die Chick
The writer and professor's new book, "Ride or Die : A Feminist Manifesto For the Wellbeing of Black Women," is available today. Shanita Hubbard, author, advocate, and sociology professor, was having a particularly stressful day when she found the inspiration for her new book: Ride or Die : A Feminist Manifesto For the Wellbeing of Black Women. Hubbard had spent months preparing for an important meeting at work. She’d gathered some of the city’s power players to discuss a project. But before it was over, she had to leave. She got a call from her daughter’s school saying there was an emergency. She apologized to the movers and shakers in the room and jumped on the highway.
Essence
So You Want To Be A Content Creator? Donye Taylor Spills The Tea On Authenticity
The digital content creator hosted ‘The Reel You’ workshop at this year’s Girls United Summit. This year’s GU Summit was filled with surprises and treats, including a content creation masterclass from a top-tier content creator herself. You may know her as Donye Taylor, and we at Girls United recognize her as the ultimate content queen. In a world where a person’s likeness can be equated to likes, followers, and shares, Taylor took to this year’s Atlanta-based summit to remind attendees that it’s all about remaining yourself while your true tribe will follow behind you.
Essence
Here’s Everything That Went Down At Girls United Summit 2022
You just had to be there, sis. The girls at the Girls United Summit 2022 showed up and showed out this year in Atlanta! From the slayful looks, insightful words, and full-blown support of one another the infectious energy took over the entire Atlanta Contemporary Arts Center. The Girls United Summit had major sponsors from The Coca-Cola Company®, SheaMoisture, Ford, and American Airlines.
Essence
A Black Girl’s Guide To Protecting Your Peace Through Strong Friendships
Jayda Cheaves and Dess Dior were featured on a panel about protecting your peace through your tribe. This year’s Girls United Summit in Atlanta, Georgia, which was hosted by reality television star, actress, and entrepreneur Reginae Carter, was filled with all sorts of conversations surrounding the protection, empowerment, and amplification of Black women. As a special surprise, this year’s Summit included a discussion about the importance of having a strong tribe in your corner and the power of long-lasting friendships. Co-moderated by Girls United co-founder Rechelle Dennis and Content Director Nandi Howard, the conversation featured insight and gems from viral besties Dess Dior and Jayda Cheaves as they all shared with the audience their personal experiences with navigating through and leaning on friendships as a practice of peace.
