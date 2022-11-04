Read full article on original website
Netflix Cancels Brand New Series Right After First Season Premieres
Netflix has cancelled two new series right after their first season premieres. On Tuesday, the streamer announced that they would not be going forward with second seasons of the legal drama Partner Track or the sci-fi drama The Imperfects. Partner Track had debuted on August 26th while The Imperfects debuted on September 8th. According to Deadline, neither series had been a particular breakout for the streamer, with each series spending only three weeks in the weekly Top 10 — not quite as much time as Netflix generally prefers to see when granting renewals.
Manifest Season 4 Debuts to Surprising Numbers on Netflix
Manifest finally made its return to TV this past weekend, as the first 10 episodes of its fourth and final season were released on Netflix. The series was cancelled by NBC after three seasons and rescued by Netflix, thanks to the record-breaking streaming performance of its first three installments. Manifest coming to Netflix to wrap up its story made a lot of sense, but the numbers for its first weekend aren't quite as high as one might have expected.
Enola Holmes Sequel Is a Huge Hit for Netflix on Opening Weekend
Enola Holmes is back on the case and she's getting off to a hot start with her new sequel. This past weekend, Enola Holmes 2 premiered on Netflix, bringing Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's sleuth siblings back to the screen after their first outing in 2020. Over the weekend, Enola Holmes proved to be a substantial success for the streaming service, becoming the most-watched title on Netflix during that span.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Official Story Details Revealed
Ever since the TV series Star Wars: The Acolyte was announced, various rumors and reports have teased what type of story the adventure could explore, with today seeing the reveal of more storyline specifics for the adventure. The upcoming series is one of the more exciting projects being developed by Lucasfilm, as it not only will introduce audiences to entirely new characters, but will also be the first live-action project to unfold at the time of The High Republic. Given how many expansions of the Skywalker Saga have unfolded in somewhat familiar timelines, Star Wars: The Acolyte is heading into uncharted territory for the live-action saga.
The Last of Us Actor Says the HBO Series Has One of the Best Hours of TV Ever
HBO's The Last of Us is based on one of the most critically-acclaimed video games of all-time, but it remains to be seen whether the show can reach the same heights. In a new interview with Collider, actor Murray Bartlett was asked about his role in the series. Bartlett is set to play Frank in the show, and while he admitted to Collider that he isn't very familiar with the source material, he has been impressed with the adaptation. In fact, Bartlett revealed that the script for one particular episode is "one of the best hours of television" that he's ever read!
Spy x Family Poster Turns the Forger Family Into Super Spies
Spy x Family is now making it through the second half of the anime's debut season, and the series has released some special new art showing off a cool new look for Yor and the rest of the Forger Family! The anime for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the Spring with its big debut, and has returned for a second slate of episodes this Fall. While it's not exactly the biggest draw of this season compared to its lack of competition from earlier this year, it has still been one of the most anticipated new episode releases each week.
Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos Reportedly Casts Sasheer Zamata and Eric Andre
The ever-growing Agatha: Coven of Chaos ensemble has added two more characters. Monday, trade reports revealed the WandaVision spinoff is adding Sasheer Zamata and Eric Andre to its cast before principal photography kicks off next month. Zamata is expected to have a recurring role throughout the series while Andre is said to only have one episode on his docket. Deadline first reported the news.
Fargo Season 5 Adds Fan-Favorite Kids in the Hall Star
Fargo is coming back for a fifth season on FX, and once again the acclaimed series is boasting an absolutely loaded cast. Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh will be leading the way for Fargo Season 5, which is the first installment to be set in the present day. This week, another notable name joined the show's ranks, in the form of a beloved comedian from The Kids in the Hall.
The Walking Dead's New Variant Zombies Unleashed in Terrifying Twist
The Walking Dead Season 11 just introduced a brand new variant of zombies ahead of the series finale, and these new creatures are even more deadly than the undead walkers, roamers, and lurkers we've already seen. And now that we are hurtling toward the finish line (and multiple spinoffs), the series is starting to shed light on the latest threats that are making the apocalypse even deadlier. When Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) encounter a brainy walker exhibiting abnormal behavior, Jerry suspects an aberration. Aaron fears something more dangerous: are these stronger and smarter walkers a mutation? An evolution? But this is not the first time these new zombies, as seen in Sunday's "Variant" episode, have appeared on The Walking Dead or the Walking Dead Universe.
A New The Flash Movie Trailer Release Will Reportedly Take a While
The Flash is getting a trailer way later than anyone expected. A new report from One Take News says that the DC Comics film won't be debuting that clip until 2023. Now, that's a huge blow to anyone wanting to see what Ezra Miller is going to bring to Barry Allen on-film this time. But, it probably should have been expected with the extensive production delays and the actor's own legal troubles effectively putting the project's rollout in limbo. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been a champion of the project as he tries to find some kind of foothold for his DC Comics division. Recently, James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to lead the DCU, but there are still a lot of questions that remain when it comes to the future of the brand's output. For now, there is still some fan optimism that the movie will match up with expectations.
Star Wars and The Rocketeer Projects No Longer Being Developed by J.D. Dillard
Back in 2020, reports emerged that Sleight director J.D. Dillard was in talks to develop a film for the Star Wars franchise, and after more than two years of silence about such an endeavor, the filmmaker has confirmed that the project is no longer a "go" at the studio. Additionally, the filmmaker also confirmed that while he had previously been attached to a new take on The Rocketeer, he is no longer involved in that project either. Whether either of these two projects will still be moving forward but without Dillard attached or if they were abandoned by the studio entirely is yet to be revealed.
Dune: The Sisterhood Prequel Adds Vikings Alum Travis Fimmel
Sci-fi fans have definitely been eager to see Dune: The Sisterhood, the HBO Max spinoff series of Warner Bros. Discovery's live-action Dune films. The hype for the project has only grown, especially with the vast majority of the cast being announced in recent weeks. A new report on Tuesday revealed the latest cast member to join The Sisterhood — and it's a significant one. Vikings and Raised by Wolves star Travis Fimmel has been cast as the male lead in Dune: The Sisterhood. He will be portraying Desmond Hart, a charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past, who seeks to gain the Emperor's trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.
The Walking Dead Names New Variant Walkers
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Faith" episode of The Walking Dead. What do you call the variant walkers on The Walking Dead? Capable of climbing walls and wielding weapons, these smart zombies are a rare breed. If you ask virologist Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich), they're "variant cohorts." Ask Jerry (Cooper Andrews), they're "aberations." Ask Aaron (Ross Marquand), they're the stuff of rumors and nightmares. "I've heard stories about walkers like this that can climb walls and open doors," Aaron said in "Variant," after encountering one such walker exhibiting abnormal abilities. "I was never sure if they were just stories. Maybe there's other kinds, too. I hope not."
Doctor Who Star Teases World-Changing Role in 60th Anniversary Season
Heartstopper breakout Yasmin Finney is preparing for a role in Doctor Who that she says will "change the world." There are big things in store for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary as the series prepares to make Disney+ its new international streaming home (and Disney considers giving the show a "Hollywood makeover"). Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor's regeneration surprised fans by revealing not Ncuti Gatwa, but David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. Tennant, who previously played the Tenth Doctor, is returning for a series of three specials in November 2023 that lead to Gatwa's introduction as the Fifteenth Doctor, with Catherine Tate also returning as the Doctor's former companion, Donna Noble.
HBO Max Will Soon Stream Two of Discovery+'s Biggest Shows
Before HBO Max and Discovery+ are combined into one streaming service, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has been testing the waters for how much interest there is on the former for content from the later. Previously they did this by adding shows from The Magnolia Network, a Discovery-owned cable network, and now they're about to add popular shows directly from Discovery+. According to a new press release from the company, seasons five and six of Property Brothers: Forever Home, in addition to a curated collection of Chopped holiday programs, will be available to stream on HBO Max starting tomorrow, Wednesday, November 9th.
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Renewed for Two More Seasons by Netflix
In a surprising turn of events, Netflix has renewed Monster has been renewed for two more seasons. Monster was the controversial look at the life, crimes, and effects of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who has been portrayed in the series by American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, with the series being created by AHS creator, Ryan Murphy. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story broke all kinds of new records for Netflix, and has been a major pop-culture fixation – in both good and bad ways.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opening Weekend Projections Are Looking Royally Good for Marvel
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is looking like it's set to conquer the box office on opening weekend. Early projections estimate that Black Panther 2 is set to bring in $175-185 million domestically, and between $335-365M worldwide. That's definitely a much-needed break from the box office slump the movie industry has been slogging through since September – even if it doesn't meet the same bar as recent Marvel movie releases. For comparison, Spider-Man: No way Home earned $568 million in its opening weekend (including a record-breaking domestic weekend opening), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earned $429M.
Top AEW Star Leaves Twitter
Former AEW World Champion Adam "Hangman" Page took to Twitter on Monday to announce he's departing from the app. It's unclear if it's because Elon Musk now owns the social media network and has some controversial opinions about how it should be run, or if there's a completely unrelated reason. He shared a number of links with his final tweet, the last of which was to a YouTube video of beautiful stallions from around the world.
Twitter Makes Another Huge Change to Controversial Blue Check System
Following the company's takeover by Elon Musk, Twitter has been making a number of changes to the user experience. One of the biggest changes relates to the current blue check system. Currently, the system is in place to verify that celebrities, journalists, and public figures are who they say they are. Musk announced a controversial change to that system last week, which would give a blue check to anyone that pays $8/month for Twitter Blue, with no verification needed. That has led to major concerns about impersonators, but now Twitter has revealed a new "official label," which will designate which accounts are official.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ticket Sales Behind Doctor Strange 2
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever take the crown for Marvel's biggest blockbuster of the year? Box office projections have the Marvel Studios sequel tracking for a domestic opening weekend of $175-185 million and a massive global opening haul of upwards of $335-365 million — the third-biggest pandemic era debut, behind only Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home ($568m) last December and this summer's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($429m). Deadline reports Black Panther 2 has sold $45 million in advanced tickets so far through its first weekend, 40% ahead of July's Thor: Love and Thunder but 20% behind May's Doctor Strange 2 at the same point in time.
