Woman arrested for murder months after Glasgow man’s death

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Nearly four months after a Glasgow man died, Kentucky authorities announced that a woman had been taken into custody on a murder charge.

The Glasgow Police Department said it received a complaint on July 13 about suspicious circumstances surrounding the recent death of Michael O. Logsdon.

According to officials, detectives launched an investigation, receiving assistance from the Barren County Coroner’s Office and the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Then, on Thursday, Nov. 3, police said they arrested 45-year-old Cheryl Leighanne Bennett of Glasgow, in connection with Logsdon’s death.

Authorities said Bennett was charged with murder and brought to the Barren County Detention Center, adding that more charges could be filed amid this ongoing investigation.

