ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Woman arrested for murder months after Glasgow man’s death

By Colleen Guerry
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3A9A_0izBTKky00

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Nearly four months after a Glasgow man died, Kentucky authorities announced that a woman had been taken into custody on a murder charge.

The Glasgow Police Department said it received a complaint on July 13 about suspicious circumstances surrounding the recent death of Michael O. Logsdon.

Shots fired after Clarksville Halloween party gets out of control

According to officials, detectives launched an investigation, receiving assistance from the Barren County Coroner’s Office and the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Then, on Thursday, Nov. 3, police said they arrested 45-year-old Cheryl Leighanne Bennett of Glasgow, in connection with Logsdon’s death.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Authorities said Bennett was charged with murder and brought to the Barren County Detention Center, adding that more charges could be filed amid this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

Arrest made in Hart County murder

Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Hart County. A news release says it happened about 5:45 p.m. Monday at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community, where 62-year old Dennis Wells of Magnolia allegedly brandished a gun during an argument and shot 31-year old William Kelleher of Glasgow.
HART COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
HART COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following fight with police

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police officers in one Southern Kentucky community responded to a public disturbance call that quickly turned violent this past weekend. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies and Monticello Police officers were dispatched to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing drivers trying to cross a bridge on the street.
MONTICELLO, KY
whopam.com

Man arrested on drug, gun charges in Todd County

An investigation Sunday by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a man on drug and gun charges,. Deputy Dennis Brown was notified of a suspicious vehicle on private property and made contact with 56-year old David Carter of Portland, Tennessee. A news release says Carter...
TODD COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man accused of viciously assaulting two women airlifted after crashing motorcycle

A Leitchfield man has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Shrewsbury Road after allegedly viciously assaulting two women. Thursday night at approximately 9:40, Leitchfield Police Officers Missy Skaggs and Brian Jennings were responding to the assault on Roberts Court when Skaggs made contact with the suspect, 64-year-old Thomas W. Bruce, as he was leaving the scene on a Kawasaki motorcycle.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
k105.com

Elderly Grayson Co. couple injured in crash with dump truck

An elderly Grayson County couple has been injured after a truck crashed into the rear of a dump truck. Friday night at approximately 6:35, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Nick Pruitt and Erik Franklin, the Wax and Clarkson Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 12000 block of Grayson Springs Road.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Butler County cats suffer hunting injuries

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. – Two cats in Butler County suffered what seem to be hunting injuries recently. A cat shot clean through with an arrow and a cat who stepped into a fur trap were both brought in to the Butler County Animal Shelter over the past couple of weeks.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky woman wins $2 million in Powerball prize

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Bowling Green woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, came forward last week with a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, her husband bought tickets for the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy