Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
Elon Musk news - live: Musk dumps $4bn worth of shares in Tesla shares as personal wealth drops below $200bn
Musk has been criticised for urging “independent-minded voters” to back Republican candidates in this week’s midterm elections. The Tesla and SpaceX boss, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, told his 115m followers that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties”, and that voters should therefore limit a Democratic president by voting for a Republican Congress.
Jim Cramer Says These 10 ‘Old Guard' Stocks Are Making a Comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of 10 companies that he believes are rising to the top as tech stocks collapse. Cramer also warned that many investors refuse to embrace the “new reality” of the market’s distaste for tech stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Asia Markets Mixed as U.S. Awaits Midterm Results; China's Producer Prices Dropped in October
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed as investors await the results of the United States midterm elections and China's annualized producer prices fell for the first time in October since December 2020. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong lost 1.48% In mainland China,...
FTX's Token Plunges 80% on Liquidity Concerns, Wiping Out Over $2 Billion in Value
FTT, the token native to FTX, lost most of its value on Tuesday, after rival Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency firm, announced plans to acquire the company. The coin fell from about $22 on Monday to below $5, wiping out more than $2 billion in a day. FTT, the token...
One of China's Inflation Gauges Drops for the First Time Since 2020
BEIJING — China's producer price index fell in October for the first time since December 2020, dragged down by drops in iron and steel prices, according to official data released Wednesday. The producer price index, which tracks the price of raw materials and other input costs, fell by 1.3%...
Electric Vehicle Maker Lucid Reports Third-Quarter Loss, Confirms It's on Track to Meet Production Guidance
Lucid confirmed that it's still on track to make between 6,000 and 7,000 of its Air luxury sedans in 2022. The company announced plans to raise $1.5 billion, including over $900 million from Saudi Arabia's public wealth fund, already its largest investor. Lucid reported a net loss of $530 million...
