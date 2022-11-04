ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

'Distance Was His Sanctuary': 2003 Murder Suspect Who Fled To Guatemala Captured By US Marshals

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
US Marshals Photo Credit: Twitter/@USMarshalsHQ

A fugitive who's been on the lam for years and captured last March is back in New Jersey after being extradited, authorities said.

Fausto Ramiro Santos Carillo, 56, fled to Guatemala sometime after the Plainfield murder of 49-year-old Martha Morales in July 23, 2003, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.

She was found in the East Third Street apartment she shared with Carillo, having suffered multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

Following the murder, Fausto Carillo fled the area.

In February 2018, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force got a tip regarding Carillo’s potential whereabouts, which in turn led to his apprehension in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

He was extradited to New Jersey on Friday, Nov. 4.

“Fausto Carillo chose to avoid capture by hiding abroad," said Juan Mattos, U.S. Marshal for the District of New Jersey. "He believed distance was his sanctuary.

"The U.S. Marshals Service has an extended reach and partnerships throughout the world. Thanks to the steadfast commitment of the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force, U.S. Marshals, and our law enforcement partners throughout Central America, capturing this most wanted fugitive has brought us one step closer to justice and closure for the victim and their family.”

