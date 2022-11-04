ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Taylor Swift Eras Tour 2023: Fans Scramble To Get Ready To Buy Tickets

Taylor Swift is coming back in full force for her upcoming "Eras" tour, which is set to start in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. "The Eras" tour is expected to be one of 2023's biggest tours, linked with major demands. According to Buzzfeed News, some fans, who are called Swifties,...
GLENDALE, AZ
DaBaby's Buy 1 Take 1 Tickets For Alabama Concert Earns Mixed Reactions: 'Saddest Part of Being a Rapper'

DaBaby's latest move in an attempt to have a sold-out ticket earned mixed reactions from the public instead. DaBaby started selling tickets to his show at Iron City in Birmingham on Nov. 15. The venue's website revealed that it could house up to 1,300 standing capacity, but the rapper seemingly has no means to make it a sold-out concert even with a BOGO deal.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Takeoff Funeral Date, Venue Confirmed: Will It Be Open to the Public?

Details of Takeoff's funeral have been finalized after the rapper's tragic and horrifying death. Families, friends, and fans of Takeoff have been emotional since the rapper's untimely passing following a shooting incident on Nov. 1 at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. They continuously support each other and shower him with love amid the dark moment in the hip-hop industry.
HOUSTON, TX

