Four shot as neighbors’ fight over palm fronds escalates in McAllen, PD says
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating exactly how an alleged fight that started over lawn work escalated into gunfire that injured four people Monday. Initially, palm fronds fanned the flames of anger among neighbors at the 4700 block of Jasmine Avenue on Monday evening, police indicated in...
TV celebrity ‘Bee Czar’ called in after city worker stung multiple times
SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — Beekeeper Walter Schumacher is a bit of a TV celebrity — but only as “a bee-lister,” he quips. Known as the Bee Czar, several bees seemed to follow Schumacher on Friday at the San Benito Wetlands, landing on his body “because I smell like them,” a mix of smoke and honey.
