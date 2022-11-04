Read full article on original website
BREAKING | 2024 OH CB Karson Hobbs Commits To Notre Dame
In the end, the opportunity was just too great to turn down. Not long after announcing his decommitment from South Carolina on Tuesday night, Karson Hobbs was giving his verbal commitment to his dream school, Notre Dame. “They were extremely excited,” the Archbishop Moeller High School star told Irish...
2024 S Donovan Aidoo Enjoys "Awesome" Notre Dame Experience
After camping at Notre Dame this summer, Donovan Aidoo returned for the Irish’s game against Clemson and the 2024 Arizona safety enjoyed it even more. “It was awesome,” Aidoo told Irish Sports Daily. “A great experience, definitely. I haven't experienced something like this yet. It was fun. They really treated us well with food and all that stuff. It was just an overall great experience.
Video | Notre Dame RB Audric Estime on OL Play, Taking Clemson’s Will
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime spoke following Tuesday’s practice as the Irish prepare for Navy. 0:25 - When he knew Notre Dame’s offense took Clemson’s will. 0:56 - On eliminating a letdown coming off a big win. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!
“Chaos Kills” | How Brian Mason Approaches Special Teams at Notre Dame
Special teams coordinator Brian Mason knew that if Clemson was forced to punt close to their own end zone, Notre Dame would have the opportunity to block it. “If they do it, let’s go take it to the house,” Mason told Irish players prior to the game. That’s...
Top 100 2024 PF Royce Parham In-Depth on Notre Dame Official Visit
The sidelines were filled with recruits from all sports on Saturday night as Notre Dame took down No. 4 Clemson and none stood out more than 2024 North Hill HS (Pa.) power forward Royce Parham, who was in South Bend for his official visit. Parham had taken a few...
Signing Day | Notre Dame Baseball Signing Loaded Pitcher Class in 2023
It’s signing day and a big day for Notre Dame baseball as the Irish will sign a pitcher heavy 2023 class on Wednesday. New Notre Dame head coach Shawn Stiffler and his staff did a great job keeping the core of the class together since his hiring in July, while also adding a few pieces in LHP Justin Mayes and RHP Keenan Mork.
Future Domers See Notre Dame Future In Win Over Clemson
Not surprisingly, Irish fans were fired up about Notre Dame’s dominant 35-14 victory over #4 Clemson on Saturday night, but the Irish’s committed recruits were as excited as anybody. “I had an incredible time,” 2023 tight end commit Cooper Flanagan said. “What a game. They really did a...
2025 LB Noah Mikhail Talks Notre Dame Visit, Offer
You didn’t need to be with Noah Mikhail on Saturday night to know the 2025 California linebacker was pretty excited during Notre Dame’s 35-14 win over Clemson in South Bend. Or Sunday for that matter. Speaking with him on Monday, Mikhail’s voice hadn’t yet fully recovered from...
Film Don't Lie | CB Karson Hobbs
ISD Grade: 90 (4-star) National Average Grade: 86.0 (3-star) He’s a fluid athlete who can flip his hips and run well. He has legitimate man coverage skills and can play in press or off. Hobbs plays with a good understanding of leverage with his coverage. He knows where his...
2024 S Kaj Sanders Talks Notre Dame Return
Notre Dame has been high on Kaj Sanders’ list since the Irish offered back in March. The Irish are even higher on the 2024 New Jersey safety’s list after visiting for Saturday’s win over #4 Clemson. “It went really good,” Sanders told Irish Sports Daily.
Tommy Rees Notebook | November 8th
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke ahead of Saturday's game with Navy. On using different tempos for huddles vs. Clemson:. “We had two different ones; one we had used, one was new. There’s a certain amount of gamesmanship when you play Clemson, to say it lightly. A couple years ago, we huddled pretty much the whole game. We used it then. We wanted to be able to change the picture on them as much as we could. They’re formation-ally based.
Notre Dame WR Joe Wilkins Jr. to Enter Transfer Portal
Notre Dame receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. has announced his plans to enter the Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. “I would like to thank the University of Notre Dame and all of my coaches for the chance to play football and earn a degree at one of the most renowned universities in the world,” Wilkins said in a statement. “I am very thankful for both the education I received and all of the relationships I have developed during my time in South Bend.
Al Golden Notebook | November 8th
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden spoke ahead of Saturday's game against Navy. On what he's learned from facing the triple-option in the past:. "That was it. Luckily, we have a lot of experience because I think we went 10 years in a row or nine years in a row playing either Army, Navy or Georgia Tech. So, Ken (Niumatalolo) and Paul (Johnson), unbelievable amount of respect for Coach Johnson and then later Ken when he took over. So, it's a challenge.
The Back Corner Fade
NOTE: Mike Kane is an IrishSportsDaily.com customer and Notre Dame fan writing weekly column looking at the lighter side of the sport of football. I haven’t been able to stop smiling since about 10:45 this past Saturday. That’s the best way I can describe the feeling that I still have thinking about what the Irish did to Clemson is one of pure joy, awe, and admiration.
