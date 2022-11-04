ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irishsportsdaily.com

BREAKING | 2024 OH CB Karson Hobbs Commits To Notre Dame

In the end, the opportunity was just too great to turn down. Not long after announcing his decommitment from South Carolina on Tuesday night, Karson Hobbs‍ was giving his verbal commitment to his dream school, Notre Dame. “They were extremely excited,” the Archbishop Moeller High School star told Irish...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

2024 S Donovan Aidoo Enjoys "Awesome" Notre Dame Experience

After camping at Notre Dame this summer, Donovan Aidoo‍ returned for the Irish’s game against Clemson and the 2024 Arizona safety enjoyed it even more. “It was awesome,” Aidoo told Irish Sports Daily. “A great experience, definitely. I haven't experienced something like this yet. It was fun. They really treated us well with food and all that stuff. It was just an overall great experience.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Signing Day | Notre Dame Baseball Signing Loaded Pitcher Class in 2023

It’s signing day and a big day for Notre Dame baseball as the Irish will sign a pitcher heavy 2023 class on Wednesday. New Notre Dame head coach Shawn Stiffler and his staff did a great job keeping the core of the class together since his hiring in July, while also adding a few pieces in LHP Justin Mayes and RHP Keenan Mork.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Future Domers See Notre Dame Future In Win Over Clemson

Not surprisingly, Irish fans were fired up about Notre Dame’s dominant 35-14 victory over #4 Clemson on Saturday night, but the Irish’s committed recruits were as excited as anybody. “I had an incredible time,” 2023 tight end commit Cooper Flanagan‍ said. “What a game. They really did a...
CLEMSON, SC
irishsportsdaily.com

2025 LB Noah Mikhail Talks Notre Dame Visit, Offer

You didn’t need to be with Noah Mikhail‍ on Saturday night to know the 2025 California linebacker was pretty excited during Notre Dame’s 35-14 win over Clemson in South Bend. Or Sunday for that matter. Speaking with him on Monday, Mikhail’s voice hadn’t yet fully recovered from...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Film Don't Lie | CB Karson Hobbs

ISD Grade: 90 (4-star) National Average Grade: 86.0 (3-star) He’s a fluid athlete who can flip his hips and run well. He has legitimate man coverage skills and can play in press or off. Hobbs plays with a good understanding of leverage with his coverage. He knows where his...
SOUTH BEND, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

2024 S Kaj Sanders Talks Notre Dame Return

Notre Dame has been high on Kaj Sanders‍’ list since the Irish offered back in March. The Irish are even higher on the 2024 New Jersey safety’s list after visiting for Saturday’s win over #4 Clemson. “It went really good,” Sanders told Irish Sports Daily.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Tommy Rees Notebook | November 8th

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke ahead of Saturday's game with Navy. On using different tempos for huddles vs. Clemson:. “We had two different ones; one we had used, one was new. There’s a certain amount of gamesmanship when you play Clemson, to say it lightly. A couple years ago, we huddled pretty much the whole game. We used it then. We wanted to be able to change the picture on them as much as we could. They’re formation-ally based.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame WR Joe Wilkins Jr. to Enter Transfer Portal

Notre Dame receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. has announced his plans to enter the Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. “I would like to thank the University of Notre Dame and all of my coaches for the chance to play football and earn a degree at one of the most renowned universities in the world,” Wilkins said in a statement. “I am very thankful for both the education I received and all of the relationships I have developed during my time in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Al Golden Notebook | November 8th

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden spoke ahead of Saturday's game against Navy. On what he's learned from facing the triple-option in the past:. "That was it. Luckily, we have a lot of experience because I think we went 10 years in a row or nine years in a row playing either Army, Navy or Georgia Tech. So, Ken (Niumatalolo) and Paul (Johnson), unbelievable amount of respect for Coach Johnson and then later Ken when he took over. So, it's a challenge.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

The Back Corner Fade

NOTE: Mike Kane is an IrishSportsDaily.com customer and Notre Dame fan writing weekly column looking at the lighter side of the sport of football. I haven’t been able to stop smiling since about 10:45 this past Saturday. That’s the best way I can describe the feeling that I still have thinking about what the Irish did to Clemson is one of pure joy, awe, and admiration.
NOTRE DAME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy