ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
kalkinemedia.com

World News

By Andrea Shalal and Andy Sullivan BOWIE, Md. (Reuters) - In a stark closing argument ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, President Joe Biden on Monday warned that a Republican victory could weaken. What Does IMF’s World Economic Outlook Say in Detail?. April 09, 2021 01:10 PM PDT |
kalkinemedia.com

Ukraine's president says Black Sea grain export deal must be extended

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday that the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain export deal that unblocked three major Ukrainian ports must be extended. "It is necessary for the grain agreement to continue in the future. Ukraine is ready to...
Deadline

Midterms 2022: Georgia, Arizona, Nevada & Wisconsin Senate Seats Too Close To Call; Control Of Congress Undecided As Dems Defy Expectations — Update

UPDATE, 11:46 PM PT: After all the rallies, all the ads, all the mudslinging, all the polls and predictions, and all the money, the overall results of the 2022 Midterm elections are up in the air heading towards the midnight hour. With Senate seats in Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, & once again pivotal Georgia too close to call, and GOP hopes of a red wave in at least the House of Representatives dissipating, no one really knows who will hold the balance of power in Congress next year. Even with a December 6 runoff between incumbent Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden’s agenda for two more years. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s towering and plainspoken lieutenant governor, who became a progressive hero as mayor of a downtrodden steel town, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity who had just moved to the presidential battleground state to run for Senate. Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy, in which the tattooed and hoodie-wearing candidate sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected it, even as he ran on a progressive platform. “And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman, 53, told a cheering crowd early Wednesday at a concert venue in Pittsburgh. “We jammed them up. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Global leaders have a climate credibility problem - former U.S. Vice President Al Gore

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Global leaders have a credibility problem when it comes to climate change, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore told the COP27 climate conference on Monday, criticising developed nations' pursuit of gas resources in Africa. "We have a credibility problem all of us: We're talking and we're...
kalkinemedia.com

U.S. urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia-Washington Post

WASHINGTON/KYIV (Reuters) -The United States is privately encouraging Ukraine to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia, the Washington Post reported, as the State Department said Moscow was escalating the war and did not seriously wish to engage in peace talks. The newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying the request...
kalkinemedia.com

Biden speaks with Netanyahu after Israeli election win, Netanyahu's party says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, just days after Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party came out on top in a parliamentary election, a spokesperson from Likud said. The spokesperson gave no other details. (Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
kalkinemedia.com

France's Macron and UK's Sunak agree nuclear energy cooperation

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday pledged "ambitious cooperation" in the field of nuclear energy to cope with the impact on energy supplies of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two leaders met on the sidelines of climate talks in Egypt, their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy