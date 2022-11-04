Read full article on original website
Illinois, Here’s Why You Could Be Arrested If You Don’t Carry Cash
Illinois is back at it with some weird laws and this one is definitely on that list. How many of us routinely carry cash these days? It seems like it's not very many of us, especially with apps like Venmo and CashApp to pay our friends back for the iced coffees.
Hoaxes, lockdowns and the ‘proliferation’ of threats to central Illinois high schools
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – “Don’t engage in this type of behavior. You’re only jeopardizing your future,” Illinois Secretary of State Press Secretary Henry Haupt said. He’s sending a message to those calling in hoax shooting threats to schools across central Illinois. Law enforcement officials are asking you to take them seriously, because they have to. […]
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending
It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Wisconsin?
I'll admit it. I used to fake being sick to get out of going to school. I don't remember what age it was, but it was certainly in elementary school. Single digit aged. No one batted an eye. No one accused my parents of being horrible people and no one (especially my parents) worried I would burn the house down or leave with a stranger who happened to come to my house.
2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?
Illinois voters cast their ballots for governor, seats in the U.S. House and Senate, seats in the General Assembly and more Tuesday.
5 On Your Side at 75: 2013 Illinois tornado outbreak
In 2013, a series of tornadoes touched down all over the midwest, wreaking havoc. This includes 5 tornadoes that touched down Illinois, causing damage in many areas.
Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?
The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?
Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
FEMA assistance in Illinois expires in December
Illinois locals have 40 more days to apply for help from FEMA.
Illinois reopens housing assistance program
QUINCY (WGEM) - There is more help available for Illinois homeowners who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Nov. 1, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) reopened the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF). The program uses funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help with mortgage...
Stevens Point woman missing, may be headed to Illinois
STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The Stevens Point Police Department has asked from help to locate Cassidy Bemowski, who may be headed to Illinois and was last seen Friday, Nov. 4. Police said Bemowski has "lower cognition skills and is not considered to be able to care for herself." She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 206 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
3 $150K, 5 $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
ILLINOIS — Once again the Powerball jackpot, now nearing $2 billion, went without a winner on Saturday, however eight lucky Illinoisans now have tickets worth tens of thousands of dollars. To have claimed the massive jackpot, players needed to have matched all five regular white ball numbers plus the red Powerball: 28, 45, 53, 56, […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
8 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $700,000 Total Sold in Illinois, Chicago Suburbs
Editor's Note: Monday's $1.9 Billion Powerball drawing has been delayed. Our original story continues below. No, no one in Illinois -- or the rest of the country, for that matter -- won Saturday's $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. And because of that, the winnings for the next drawing have now swelled to $1.9 billion -- the largest pot in game history.
Wanted Illinois man: suspect in a crime in August
Illinois State Police are looking for a suspect that is accused of killing a man in East St. Louis in August 2022
Native American history could soon be a new requirement in Illinois public schools
Many in the Native American community say their history has been overlooked in Illinois classrooms.
It’s Illegal For Iowa & Illinois Businesses To Give Out Freebies For Voters
But that's a no-no. It's technically illegal for a business to offer voters an incentive to enjoy before or after voting. It's still not stopping businesses from doing it, with everything from free donuts to discounted rideshares to polling locations. Specifically, it's illegal in a federal election, which is of...
New stimulus check for many Illinois residents
photo of woman with moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all of the children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source) This new stimulus went into place when a $1.83 billion family relief plan which includes this payment as part of the proposal. But there's even more good news for you to consider too.
