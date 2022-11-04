ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Former basketball standouts from Hooper wow in Women of Wrestling

Lindsey and Laurie Carlson started their athletic careers as standout basketball players at Logan View High School while growing up in Hooper. They went on to play at Peru State College and the College of St. Mary, where they also earned master’s degrees in occupational therapy in 2012. Fast...
HOOPER, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy