Missouri and New Mexico State set for 6:30 p.m. kickoff Nov. 19; Sistrunk to transfer
Missouri faces New Mexico State at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 on ESPNU, the SEC announced Monday. It will be the Tigers’ third home night game of the season, the first two being a season-opening win over Louisiana Tech and a closer-than-expected loss to Georgia. New Mexico State (3-5) comes...
Former basketball standouts from Hooper wow in Women of Wrestling
Lindsey and Laurie Carlson started their athletic careers as standout basketball players at Logan View High School while growing up in Hooper. They went on to play at Peru State College and the College of St. Mary, where they also earned master’s degrees in occupational therapy in 2012. Fast...
GG Jackson shines as South Carolina holds off S.C. State
GG Jackson turned in a steady debut in his first college game, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as
