msn.com
Adidas Shares Jump After Group Confirms Talks with Possible Rørsted Successor
Investing.com -- Shares in Adidas AG (ETR:ADSGN) surged by more than 22% to the top of the pan-European Stoxx 600 in afternoon trading on Friday after the German sportswear retailer confirmed that it was speaking with a potential successor to current chief executive officer Kasper Rørsted. In a statement,...
Puma's outgoing CEO could lead rival Adidas next
Adidas could snap up the boss of crosstown rival Puma to succeed outgoing CEO Kasper Rorsted.
Complex
Yeezy Footwear Manufacturer Lays Off Two-Thirds of Employees
One of the few footwear manufacturers in the US has laid off a large portion of its workforce, a move the company says is a result of Adidas’ termination of Kanye West and stoppage of the Yeezy business. In a statement, Buford, Georgia-based Okabashi Brands confirms it has laid...
Adidas Can Still Make Yeezy Shoes After Terminating Partnership — Here's the Catch
Ye’s (Kanye West) voice has been scrapped from nearly all social media sites. Most, if not all, of the partnerships he has formed with major companies, like Adidas and Balenciaga, have also ended. On Oct. 25, 2022, Adidas announced that it would stop production of all Yeezy-branded products, though...
Does Kanye West Own Yeezy After Adidas Termination?
Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West and his Yeezy brand, the future of the brand is in flux. While the details of Ye’s contract with Adidas are unknown to the public, both parties appear to own certain elements within the deal, which began in 2013. In June 2016, Adidas and West announced they had extended their partnership, calling it a “Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.” In its statement confirming the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, Adidas said that it is the sole owner of all design rights to...
NBC Connecticut
Why Apple Raised the Price of the iPhone, But Not in the U.S. and China
The Apple series 14 iPhone came with a price increase for many international buyers as the tech company deals with the impact of a strong U.S. dollar and currency headwinds. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company faced nearly 600 basis points of currency headwinds last quarter, in a quarter in which it would have had double-digit revenue growth if it wasn't for the strong dollar.
Safilo Group’s Proprietary, Licensed Brands Boost Q3 Performance
MILAN — The sales of sunglasses continued to boost growth in Europe and in emerging markets thanks to a buoyant summer season, and a solid prescription frames business in all of Safilo Group’s key markets boosted the Italian eyewear’s performance in the third quarter, improving top-line and profit margins, despite the macro headwinds.
