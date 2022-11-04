ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Adidas Shares Jump After Group Confirms Talks with Possible Rørsted Successor

Investing.com -- Shares in Adidas AG (ETR:ADSGN) surged by more than 22% to the top of the pan-European Stoxx 600 in afternoon trading on Friday after the German sportswear retailer confirmed that it was speaking with a potential successor to current chief executive officer Kasper Rørsted. In a statement,...
kalkinemedia.com

Puma CEO Gulden set to become new Adidas head -source

BERLIN (Reuters) -Puma Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden is leaving the German sportswear maker at the end of the year to take the helm at rival Adidas, according to an industry source. Puma announced on Friday that it had appointed Chief Commercial Officer Arne Freundt as the new CEO from Jan....
WWD

Safilo Group’s Proprietary, Licensed Brands Boost Q3 Performance

MILAN — The sales of sunglasses continued to boost growth in Europe and in emerging markets thanks to a buoyant summer season, and a solid prescription frames business in all of Safilo Group’s key markets boosted the Italian eyewear’s performance in the third quarter, improving top-line and profit margins, despite the macro headwinds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy